La Liga Transfers: Thomas Partey Signs One-Year Deal With Villarreal After Arsenal Exit

Thomas Partey has signed for Villarreal on a one-year contract, the Spanish side have confirmed.
The Ghanaian midfielder was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Arsenal.
Partey signed for the Gunners in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, and subsequently chalked up 130 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, registering 14 goal involvements.
The 28-year-old made 52 appearances across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side last season, playing an integral role in Arsenal's second-place finish in the Premier League.
In a club statement, Villareal said: "Villareal CF and Thomas Partey have reached an agreement for the Ghanaian footballer to join the Yellows ahead of the 2025-26 season."
This move comes after the 32-year-old was granted conditional bail after he was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in the UK.
Villareal acknowledged the ongoing situation in their statement, saying: "The club is also aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceedings in England. The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him.
"The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case. Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings, the club is unable to comment further.
"Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals."