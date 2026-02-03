Jeremy Jacquet To Join Liverpool Next Season After Rennes Agreement

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Rennes to sign Jeremy Jacquet next season
The young defender will complete the current season in France before moving to Anfield
Jacquet’s signing strengthens Liverpool’s defensive options for the upcoming campaign
Jeremy Jacquet will join Liverpool next season after the reigning Premier League champions struck a deal with Rennes.
Liverpool will pay Rennes a reported £60m (€69.5m) for the 20-year-old defender.
The Reds have had their problems at the back this season, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk both short of their best.
Konate is also out of contract at the end of the season, with the France international linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Liverpool were reportedly in the market for a defender in January, with their options limited by injuries to Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni.
However, a proposed deal for Lutsharel Geertruida, who is on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig, did not progress.
And while Arne Slot will have to wait until next term, the Reds did move to pip Chelsea to the acquisition of highly-rated youngster Jacquet.
The centre-back has played 31 times for Rennes in all competitions, and has made 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season.
Jacquet has won five caps for France's Under-21s.