Marco Jansen Gets Ricky Ponting's Nod To Spend Extended Family Time Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

South Africa and West Indies were stranded in India for more than a week post their T20 World Cup ouster due to airspace restrictions and limited flight operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

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IPL 2026: Marco Jansens arrival update
Marco Jansen will arrive on March 26 for IPL 2026 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting agrees to Marco Jansen late arrival request for IPL 2026

  • Marco Jansen was among the South African players who were stuck in India due to Middle East war during the IPL

  • Jansen will now arrive on March 26, while PBKS will play their first IPL match on March 31

Punjab Kings' head coach, Ricky Ponting, gave a nod to South Africa's Marco Jansen's late arrival for the Indian Premier League's 19th edition, given the all-rounder was among the last set of players who departed late from India post the T20 World Cup due to logistical issues caused by the Middle-East conflict.

South African and West Indian players were stuck in India for more than a week after their ouster from the World Cup, as the flight operations in major airports like Dubai and Abu Dhabi were restricted due to the conflict.

The delay in departure irked some players like Darren Sammy (West Indies) and David Miller (South Africa), who took to social media to express their displeasure.

Marco Jansen, who is an integral part of the PBKS setup, given his all-round capabilities, will join the squad on March 26, while the majority of other foreign players and head coach Ricky Ponting will join the team on March 21.

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Afganistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, whose country is currently in war with neighbouring Pakistan, will link up with the team on March 23. The team is running high on a tremendous last season, where they managed to make it to the final of the league for the first time since 2014.

"Ricky fully supports his players. Considering Marco left late from India, he understands the need for giving him adequate time at home," a source told PTI.

Marco Jansen managed to pick up 16 wickets in the last season with an economy rate of 9.20. While the economy rate is on the higher side, given the fact that he bowls the tough overs of the match, powerplay and death make him a good bet. Also, his hitting ability with the bat is an added advantage for any team.

PBKS skipper, Shreyas Iyer, is set to join the team on March 19. With the ongoing war in the Middle East, the flight operations from Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports are still at a far lower level than normal, which has made it logistically difficult for IPL franchises to get their foreign signings to travel from the West.

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL campaign against the Gujarat Titans at home on March 31, followed by an away game against CSK on April 3.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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