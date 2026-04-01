IPL 2026: 'It Is Important To Assess The Conditions', Jansen Reveals Secret To Success Of Punjab Kings' Bowling Unit

While Shreyas Iyer has already been lauded for his captaincy, every bowler of PBKS have contributed individually as well. Marco Jansen opened up on the preparation behind the performance

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab Kings are yet to be beaten in IPL 2026

  • Their bowling unit has posed real threat for the opposition

  • Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen gave a peek into their secret to success

Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain the only team to be unbeaten in the IPL 2026 as they prepare to clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the match 35 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 25, Saturday. They have played six matches so far, won five and one match got washed out due to rain. Last season's runners-up look set to go all the way this time.

Punjab Kings have looked an all-round side throughout the season. Their openers have been the crucial cog giving them consistent starts. It has been a rare occasion when both Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya failed to give start. Either of them played deep into the innings with high strike rate and set the platform for a big total.

The early momentum gets carried by Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly. Connolly, despite being a new addition to the side has gelled smoothly. Shreyas has improved his batting as well and led them from the front.

While Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen rarely needed to provide an impact with the bat, PBKS' deep batting lineup is enough to scare any opposition.

Bowlers Shine

While their explosive batting has turned heads, the foundation of this dominance has been a revitalized and disciplined bowling unit under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting.

The heartbeat of the attack remains Arshdeep Singh. After a sluggish start to the season where he struggled with control, the left-arm pacer found his rhythm in a marquee performance at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

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His ability to swing the new ball and nail pinpoint yorkers at the death was rekindled and that provided a relief for Shreyas Iyer while marshalling his troops.

Arshdeep Singh has received able support from Vyshak Vijaykumar, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh.

Operating as a key domestic pace option for the table-topping Punjab Kings, Vyshak Vijaykumar has been a consistent wicket-taker. In his 6 matches so far, he has accounted for 6 wickets with a season-best performance of 3/34 against the Gujarat Titans.

While his economy rate has been slightly high at 10.06, his ability to strike in the middle overs has been a major asset for PBKS. He has bowled 17 overs this season, conceding 102 runs, and remains a vital part of a bowling unit that has propelled Punjab to the top of the standings.

Having moved to the Punjab Kings in 2025, the South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has provided significant balance to the side. Across 6 matches, Jansen has picked up 5 wickets with an economy of 8.50, often providing breakthroughs with the new ball.

Now a veteran presence in the Punjab Kings' dugout after a high-profile move from the Royals, Chahal continues to be the magician. In the 6 matches played this season, he has taken 4 wickets with an economy of 9.59. His best spell of 2/28 came against the Gujarat Titans, proving he still possesses the guile to stifle scoring in the middle overs.

Interestingly, Shashank Singh has been utilized by Shreyas Iyer as a sixth bowling option this year. He surprisingly claimed 3 wickets in just 5 overs at a highly respectable average of 13.00 and an economy of 7.80.

The numbers show that the bowlers have stepped up to the occasion and provided Shreyas Iyer options to juggle around. PBKS' bowling attack has performed as an unit and this is the reason, they continue to lead in the points table with zero losses beside their name.

Marco Jansen Opens Up On Preparation

The performance of the Punjab Kings bowling attack has created interest on how much planning they do for their opposition with Ricky Ponting and the support staff and how much information does Shreyas Iyer and the bowlers carry on field.

When Marco Jansen was asked about it he admitted that they have a plan but it always remains flexible.

"Not much (On asked about how much information they carry). We do have a small meeting before a match on some plans for the opposition. But we go out on the field, asses the conditions and the situations and then adapt accordingly."

Jansen also added that a little bit of strategic preparation helps.

" It is important to have a rough plan" Jansen added "But it is also important to build on it depending on how things have been going".

Captain Shreyas Iyer And Teammate's Role

Jansen admitted that Shreyas Iyer is a welcoming captain for any discussion and the bowlers in the side try to pick up each other's thoughts on the next step.

Jansen further added that every bowler stepping up during need and executing what is needed for the situation has been their secret to success as a bowling group.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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