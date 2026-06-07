Argentina Vs Honduras LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Lionel Messi And Co Aim Final FIFA World Cup Preparation

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, participates in a training session at Texas A&M's Ellis Field ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 international friendly between Argentina and Honduras. AP Photo

Argentina Vs Honduras LIVE Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ARG vs HON exhibition match at the Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on June 07, Sunday. Argentina enters this friendly against Honduras looking to fine-tune their tactical setup as the countdown to the World Cup intensifies. Under Lionel Scaloni, La Albiceleste have developed into a cohesive, high-pressing unit, and this clash serves as a vital opportunity to maintain their momentum while integrating depth into the squad. Expect Argentina to dominate possession, relying on clinical movement in the final third to break down a compact Honduran defense. Honduras face a formidable challenge, aiming to frustrate the reigning Copa América champions by remaining disciplined and structured off the ball. For them, this match is a benchmark to test their defensive resilience against one of the world’s elite attacking forces. The visitors will likely focus on closing down space, looking to exploit rare counter-attacking opportunities whenever Argentina commits numbers forward. While Argentina enter as the heavy favorite, the match is a crucial piece of their broader tournament strategy. As both sides prepare for the upcoming World Cup, this fixture serves as a vital rehearsal to sharpen competitive readiness, evaluate fringe players, and ensure that tactical patterns are fully embedded before the high-stakes pressure of the group stage begins. Follow play-by-play updates of the Argentina vs Honduras match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jun 2026, 04:40:03 am IST Argentina Vs Honduras Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Argentina vs Honduras match live streaming will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website in India.

7 Jun 2026, 04:20:56 am IST Argentina Vs Honduras Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Event: International Friendly

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas, USA

Kick-off (India): Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 5:30 AM IST

Kick-off (Local Time): Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET

Argentina: Managed by Lionel Scaloni, Argentina is using this match—and an upcoming friendly against Iceland on June 10—to fine-tune their tactical setup and evaluate squad depth. Reports indicate that the squad for this match may be heavily depleted, with high-profile stars such as Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez, Julián Álvarez, and Nico Paz potentially being rested or managed due to physical ailments as the team prioritizes long-term fitness for the World Cup.

Honduras: Having failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Honduras is using this match to build a foundation for the 2030 qualification cycle. They are currently ranked 66th in the world and are approaching this game as a benchmark to test their defensive resilience against one of the world's elite teams.