Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Aim Big Win

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! The Atlanta Stadium hosts a definitive final matchday of Group C, where a roaring sea of red and green welcomes Morocco's Atlas Lions as they stand on the precipice of another historic World Cup knockout run. Four years after their fourth-place finish in Qatar, they need just a single point against a resilient Haiti side playing for pride under French gaffer Sebastien Migne. So, expect Mohamed Ouahbi's defensive masters from Africa to maintain absolute focus while keeping one eye on the screen as a parallel blockbuster kicks off at Miami Stadium: Scotland vs Brazil. With Brazil leading the group on goal difference, Morocco need to eclipse Selecao's result, preferably a big victory, to steal the top spot. But they cannot underestimate Les Grenadiers, who could hit on the counter. Morocco, the favourites, will bank on the world-class talents like Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz as they prepare for a historic night in Atlanta. Or, will Johny Placide's Haiti have the last laugh? Follow MAR vs HAI Group C match here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jun 2026, 02:52:50 am IST Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: HAI's Starting XI Starting XI: Johny Placide, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience, Josué Casimir, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph Substitutes: Dominique Simon, Carlens Arcus, Duckens Nazon, Duke Lacroix, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne, Yassin Fortuné, Woodensky Pierre, Frantzdy Pierrot, Keeto Thermoncy, Josué Duverger, Wilguens Paugain, Alexandre Pierre, Garven Metusala, Carl Sainté

25 Jun 2026, 02:52:11 am IST Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: MOR's Starting XI Starting XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Redouane Halhal, Chadi Riad, Anass Salah-Eddine, Sofyan Amrabat, Neil El Aynaoui, Brahim Díaz, Ismael Saibari, Bilal El Khannouss, Ayoub El Kaabi Substitutes: Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Samir El Mourabet, Issa Diop, Azzedine Ounahi, Munir El Kajoui, Amine Sbaï, Chemsdine Talbi, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Gessime Yassine, Noussair Mazraoui, Marwane Saadane, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Youssef Belammari, Soufiane Rahimi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

25 Jun 2026, 02:42:54 am IST Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record Morocco and Haiti have no recorded senior international meetings in their histories, making their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C fixture genuinely unprecedented territory.

25 Jun 2026, 02:42:54 am IST Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In HAI's First Two Matches? Haiti's maiden FIFA World Cup campaign has proven to be a challenging one, with the Caribbean nation still searching for their first point and first goal of the tournament after two matches in Group C. Haiti opened their World Cup journey with a 1-0 defeat to Scotland, where they competed admirably but were unable to find a breakthrough against a disciplined Scottish defence. Despite creating a few promising moments, Haiti lacked the cutting edge required to convert chances into goals. Their second outing proved even tougher as they came up against tournament favourites Brazil. Haiti fought hard but were ultimately outclassed in a 3-0 defeat, with Brazil's superior quality and attacking depth making the difference. The result left Haiti rooted to the bottom of Group C with zero points and a negative goal difference, significantly damaging their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds. While results have not gone their way, Haiti have shown flashes of determination and defensive resilience throughout the competition. However, the lack of goals has been a major concern, as they remain one of the few teams yet to score in the tournament. Heading into their final group-stage match against Morocco, Haiti will be desperate to register their first World Cup goal and end their campaign on a positive note, even though qualification for the Round of 32 now appears highly unlikely.

25 Jun 2026, 02:19:13 am IST Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In MOR's First Two Matches? Morocco have quietly emerged as one of the most disciplined teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, collecting four points from their opening two Group C matches. The Atlas Lions began their campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil, frustrating one of the tournament favourites with a compact defensive display and clinical finishing. Midfielder Ismael Saibari announced himself on the world stage by scoring Morocco's first goal of the tournament, helping his side earn a valuable point against the South American giants. The North Africans carried that momentum into their second outing against Scotland, where they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory to move into second place in Group C. Once again, it was Saibari who proved decisive, finding the net for the second consecutive match and establishing himself as Morocco's standout performer so far. While the attack has revolved around Saibari's finishing, Morocco's success has been built on collective organisation, defensive discipline and tactical maturity. Head coach Walid Regragui has praised his team's ability to remain compact against stronger opposition while taking their chances when it matters most. With four points from two matches and qualification for the Round of 32 firmly within reach, Morocco now head into their final group-stage fixture against Haiti knowing that another positive result could secure their place in the knockout rounds and potentially set up a favourable path deeper into the tournament.

25 Jun 2026, 02:10:35 am IST Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

25 Jun 2026, 02:05:10 am IST Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group C) Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EDT local time (EDT) / 10:00 PM GMT (3:30 AM IST on June 25) Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States. Referee: Danny Makkelie