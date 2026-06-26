Outlook Explains | Why China-Bangladesh Bonhomie Is a Worry for India

Why Is It a Worry for India

The unease is not really about trade figures. It is about geography. The proposed Teesta works run along the northern districts that sit right against the Siliguri Corridor, the same chicken's neck that links India's north east to the rest of the country, and any Chinese footprint near that stretch sets off alarm bells regardless of how the project is framed. Add to that the long running concern over the Lalmonirhat airbase, a World War Two era facility barely 135 kilometres from the corridor that Chinese officials have reportedly inspected for possible upgrades, and the worry stops being theoretical.