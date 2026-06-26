China Backs Bangladesh's BRICS Bid, Deepens Strategic Partnership With Dhaka

Bangladesh reaffirmed its adherence to the One China principle, describing Taiwan as an inseparable part of Chinese territory and rejecting any move towards Taiwanese independence, while China voiced support for Bangladesh's sovereignty and its independent path of development. The two sides additionally agreed to strengthen defence ties through exchanges, visits and training, and to continue cooperation on UN peacekeeping. Bangladesh thanked China for its role on the Rohingya refugee issue, with Beijing pledging further humanitarian assistance and help in finding a resolution with Myanmar. On multilateral matters, China expressed support for Bangladesh taking on a greater role at institutions such as the United Nations.