China Backs Bangladesh's BRICS Bid, Deepens Strategic Partnership With Dhaka

China backs Bangladesh’s BRICS and SCO partner status ambitions.
Beijing and Dhaka deepen cooperation in trade, infrastructure and defence.
China supports Teesta project and expands investment in Bangladesh.
China has thrown its support behind Bangladesh's bid to join BRICS and its application for partner status with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as the two countries pledged to deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership during a high level visit by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to Beijing.
A detailed joint communiqué issued, as cited by WION, after talks in the Chinese capital saw both sides agree to elevate bilateral relations and work towards building what they termed a China Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era. Trade, infrastructure, connectivity and people to people exchanges were named as central pillars of the relationship going forward, with the communiqué stating that both countries had agreed to move their partnership forward for the benefit of the two nations and their peoples.
Rahman was in China from 22 to 26 June at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, during which he also attended the seventeenth Annual Meeting of the New Champions, known as Summer Davos, in Dalian. He held extensive talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li and other senior figures.
Trade, Connectivity and Teesta
Trade and investment took up a significant part of the discussions. China agreed to support Bangladesh's industrialisation and the modernisation of its agricultural sector, while Dhaka welcomed zero tariff treatment across all tariff lines and promised favourable conditions for Chinese firms operating there. Both countries also agreed to push forward the Mongla Port Facilities Modernisation and Expansion Project, along with development of the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram.
Connectivity was another major theme, with the communiqué referring to efforts to explore new regional links, including direct connectivity between the two countries, alongside cooperation on green energy, photovoltaic technology and disaster management. China also offered backing for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project.
Bangladesh reaffirmed its adherence to the One China principle, describing Taiwan as an inseparable part of Chinese territory and rejecting any move towards Taiwanese independence, while China voiced support for Bangladesh's sovereignty and its independent path of development. The two sides additionally agreed to strengthen defence ties through exchanges, visits and training, and to continue cooperation on UN peacekeeping. Bangladesh thanked China for its role on the Rohingya refugee issue, with Beijing pledging further humanitarian assistance and help in finding a resolution with Myanmar. On multilateral matters, China expressed support for Bangladesh taking on a greater role at institutions such as the United Nations.