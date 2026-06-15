Bangladesh PM Adviser Briefly Stopped At Delhi Airport, Returns To Dhaka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's adviser Zahed Ur Rahman was briefly stopped by immigration authorities at Delhi's IGI Airport.
Although he was later granted clearance to enter India, he chose to return to Dhaka via Colombo.
The incident comes amid evolving India-Bangladesh ties under the newly elected BNP government.
India briefly stopped the entry of Bangladesh Prime Minister adviser Zahed Ur Rahman at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport before eventually clearing him to enter the country.
However, the adviser to Tarique Rahman chose not to proceed with his visit and instead returned to Dhaka via Colombo, according to reports by Bangladeshi media outlets.
According to Bangladesh-based newspaper Prothom Alo, Rahman was held for around two-and-a-half hours by Indian immigration authorities after arriving in New Delhi on Sunday evening to attend a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
Although clearance was later granted following intervention from higher authorities, the adviser opted to return to Bangladesh rather than continue with his visit.
Visit Linked To IORA Meeting
Rahman had travelled to India to participate in the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, being hosted by India's Ministry of External Affairs on June 15 and 16.
According to reports, Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi had formally informed the Ministry of External Affairs about his visit through a diplomatic note. Bangladesh High Commissioner M. Riaz Hamidullah had also reportedly communicated with Indian officials ahead of the visit.
Despite the advance notification, Rahman was stopped during immigration procedures and kept waiting for more than two hours, according to Bangladeshi media reports.
The Daily Star reported, citing an Indian television channel, that Rahman's name had allegedly appeared on a security-related watchlist during routine verification.
The report further stated that he was travelling on a regular passport carrying a SAARC sticker rather than a diplomatic passport.
Indian authorities have not publicly commented on the incident.
Significance For India-Bangladesh Relations
The development comes as India and Bangladesh navigate a new phase in bilateral relations following the election victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) earlier this year.
Political commentator Pratim Ranjan Bose described the episode as a sign of New Delhi adopting a firmer posture towards the BNP-led administration. In a post on X, he claimed that this was the first significant instance since the BNP came to power in February where India had "upped the ante".
The adviser involved in the incident is considered one of the prominent figures in the new administration. A physician, columnist and political commentator, Rahman previously served on an election reform commission during the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.
Broader Diplomatic Context
The episode comes at a sensitive moment in Bangladesh's foreign outreach efforts.
Recent reports suggested that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's first overseas visit since assuming office in February would be to Malaysia rather than India or China.
Observers in Bangladesh have viewed the move as part of an effort by the new government to maintain a strategic balance in the region amid evolving geopolitical dynamics involving India and China.
While the circumstances surrounding Rahman's temporary detention remain unclear, the incident has drawn attention because it involves a senior adviser to the new Bangladeshi government at a time when both countries are seeking to redefine bilateral engagement following a political transition in Dhaka.