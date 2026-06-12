India, Bangladesh Discuss Border Deaths, Illegal Crossings At DG-Level Talks

India and Bangladesh discussed issues related to border deaths, illegal, inadvertent and forcible crossings, as well as cross-border crime during the 57th Director General-level border coordination conference held in New Delhi.
The four-day meeting, held between June 8 and 11 at the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters, was attended by a delegation led by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. The Indian side was headed by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar.
According to a BSF statement issued on Friday, both sides held detailed discussions on measures to prevent cross-border crimes, including the smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, besides tackling human trafficking and illegal border crossings.
Focus on Border Management and Security
The delegations also discussed construction of border infrastructure, implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence-building measures and cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges along the India-Bangladesh border.
The meeting assumed significance as it was the first DG-level interaction since the BNP government assumed office in Bangladesh and a BJP government came to power in West Bengal.
The BSF said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability and tranquillity along the border. They also agreed to enhance coordinated patrols, strengthen surveillance mechanisms, improve real-time information sharing and intensify action against cross-border criminal networks.
The two sides additionally stressed the need to create awareness among border residents about the sanctity of the international boundary and discourage illegal activities in border areas.
Talks Conclude on Positive Note
According to the BSF, the conference was conducted in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding cooperation between the two border guarding forces.
Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the talks and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening professional engagement and mutual trust to ensure secure and peaceful borders.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing confidence that the discussions would further strengthen bilateral relations and border cooperation.
Notably, it was reportedly the first time that the customary joint press conference by the directors general of the two forces was not held after the conclusion of the talks.