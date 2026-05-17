West Bengal Committed To Hand Over Land To BSF Within 45 Days

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced this major decision in the first cabinet meeting of the new government.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania takes the oath
BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania takes the oath as a West Bengal cabinet minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • West Bengal Minister Ashok Kirtania stated that the state government is fully committed to handing over required land to the BSF within 45 days for completing border fencing.

  • The move aims to fast-track pending fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal infiltration, smuggling, and cross-border crimes.

  • This follows a decision taken in the first cabinet meeting of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s government to transfer land to the Border Security Force.

West Bengal Minister Ashok Kirtania on Sunday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within 45 days for erecting fencing along the India-Bangladesh border.

The minister emphasised that the process is progressing smoothly in several districts, particularly in North Bengal, and the government is determined to complete the land transfer at the earliest to strengthen national security.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced this major decision in the first cabinet meeting of the new government. The administration has directed officials to begin the transfer process immediately, aiming to resolve long-pending issues that have hindered complete border fencing.

The initiative is expected to enable the BSF to secure vulnerable stretches of the border, addressing concerns over illegal infiltration. The Election Commission and Union Home Ministry have previously highlighted the need for faster progress on this critical infrastructure project.

Related Content
A suspected Pakistani boat was found abandoned in a creek area along the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district. - PTI
BSF Recovers Abandoned Pakistani Boat on Kutch Coast
Bangladeshi citizens cross the India-Bangladesh Border from India, at Petrapole, in North 24 Parganas. (representational image) - | Photo: PTI
Tight Border Curbs in North 24 Parganas as Bengal Heads into Final Poll Phase
Calcutta HC pulls up Bengal govt for delay in handing over border land to BSF - Representative Image
Calcutta HC Pulls Up Bengal Govt For Delay In Handing Over Border Land To BSF
Dakshin Dinajpur University was announced on February 21, 2018. Till now, the university has no permanent building; it is temporarily operating from a B.Ed. college in Balurghat. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
Bengal Universities Function From Temporary Campuses Years After Launch
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories