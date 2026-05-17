West Bengal Committed To Hand Over Land To BSF Within 45 Days

Summary of this article
West Bengal Minister Ashok Kirtania stated that the state government is fully committed to handing over required land to the BSF within 45 days for completing border fencing.
The move aims to fast-track pending fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal infiltration, smuggling, and cross-border crimes.
This follows a decision taken in the first cabinet meeting of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s government to transfer land to the Border Security Force.
West Bengal Minister Ashok Kirtania on Sunday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within 45 days for erecting fencing along the India-Bangladesh border.
The minister emphasised that the process is progressing smoothly in several districts, particularly in North Bengal, and the government is determined to complete the land transfer at the earliest to strengthen national security.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced this major decision in the first cabinet meeting of the new government. The administration has directed officials to begin the transfer process immediately, aiming to resolve long-pending issues that have hindered complete border fencing.
The initiative is expected to enable the BSF to secure vulnerable stretches of the border, addressing concerns over illegal infiltration. The Election Commission and Union Home Ministry have previously highlighted the need for faster progress on this critical infrastructure project.