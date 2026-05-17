West Bengal Committed To Hand Over Land To BSF Within 45 Days

BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania takes the oath as a West Bengal cabinet minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI

BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania takes the oath as a West Bengal cabinet minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI