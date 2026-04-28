Tight Border Curbs in North 24 Parganas as Bengal Heads into Final Poll Phase

The curb applies to the Petrapole land port, with exemptions for emergencies, voters, and perishable goods.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Published at:
Bangladeshi citizens return to their home in WBs North 24 Parganas
Bangladeshi citizens cross the India-Bangladesh Border from India, at Petrapole, in North 24 Parganas. (representational image) | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Movement of people and vehicles along Bangladesh border routes has been restricted from April 26 till the end of polling.

  • The measure aims to prevent cross-border interference in the electoral process in the sensitive border district.

Ahead of Wednesday’s second and final phase of the assembly elections, authorities have restricted the movement of people and vehicles along Bangladesh border routes in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, officials said.

The restriction, imposed from April 26 and set to remain in force until the completion of polling, applies to the Petrapole land port — the largest such facility in South Asia, they added.

“…this order restraining the movement of both people and vehicles for exit to Bangladesh and entry to Indian territory from Bangladesh in any constituency under the North 24 Parganas district with effect from 6 pm on April 26 till completion of the polling process,” the district magistrate said.

The order, however, provides exemptions for medical emergencies, voters returning to cast their votes, and the transport of perishable goods.

Polling will be held in 33 assembly constituencies in the district on April 29.

The restriction is aimed at preventing cross-border movement that could influence the electoral process, particularly in border districts like North 24 Parganas, which share a porous boundary with Bangladesh, a Petrapole Land Port official told PTI.

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BY Outlook News Desk

The Petrapole land port handles a significant portion of India-Bangladesh trade and usually sees around 700–1,000 trucks crossing daily, carrying goods such as garments, cotton yarn, food items, plastics, and engineering products.

Several smaller land customs stations in districts such as Nadia and Murshidabad also facilitate cross-border trade, though at lower volumes.

During elections, authorities routinely impose such restrictions along the border to curb illegal activities, including smuggling and unauthorised movement, which could affect the integrity of the polling process.

In total, 142 assembly constituencies in West Bengal will go to the polls on April 29.

The first phase of the elections, held across 152 assembly segments, recorded 93.19 per cent voter turnout — the highest ever in the state.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(with PTI inputs)

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