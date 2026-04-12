West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 1: 3.6 Crore Voters Across 16 Districts

More than 3.6 crore voters will vote in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 23, covering 152 seats across 16 districts, as per EC data.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
West Bengal elections 2026, Phase 1 West Bengal polls, West Bengal voter data
People wait to submit their petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election, at Ranaghat, in Nadia district. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Over 3.6 crore voters to participate in Phase 1 across 152 constituencies.

  • Murshidabad has highest voters; Kalimpong records the lowest electorate.

  • Second phase on April 29; counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

More than 3.6 crore voters are set to take part in the opening phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 23, with polling to be conducted across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, according to Election Commission data.

The electoral rolls for this phase comprise 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women and 465 third gender voters, PTI reported. According to PTI, the figures were released on Saturday following revisions to the rolls.

Murshidabad accounts for the highest number of electors at 50.26 lakh, followed by Purba Medinipur with 41.60 lakh and Paschim Medinipur at 37.70 lakh. Kalimpong has the lowest electorate at 2.01 lakh, reported PTI.

While 152 seats will go to polls in the first phase, voting for the remaining 142 constituencies is scheduled for April 29 in the second phase. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.

In north Bengal, Cooch Behar has 22.63 lakh electors, while Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar account for 17.19 lakh and 11.64 lakh voters respectively. Darjeeling district has 11.10 lakh electors, according to PTI.

Related Content
The number of voters in the 18-19 age group stood at 3,33,981, while the gender ratio was 824 female voters per 1,000 male voters. - PTI; Representative image
UP Electorate Grows By Over 84 Lakh To 13.39 Crore After SIR
Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Deleted 90 Lakh Voters to Sway Bengal Polls - Representative Image
Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Deleted 90 Lakh Voters to Sway Bengal Polls
People arrange their documents during hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Nadia, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI
Bengal SIR: EC To Publish 2nd Supplementary List Today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Claims 8 lakh Deletions From SIR Voter List, Demands Transparency
Related Content

Uttar Dinajpur has 19.68 lakh voters and Dakshin Dinajpur 11.59 lakh, while Malda accounts for 27.91 lakh electors.

Among the western districts, Bankura has 29.19 lakh voters, Purulia 22.52 lakh and Jhargram 9.10 lakh electors. Paschim Bardhaman has 19.65 lakh voters, while Birbhum accounts for 26.91 lakh electors.

An Election Commission official said the rolls have been “updated after due revision and verification to ensure maximum accuracy and inclusiveness”.

“All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that eligible voters can participate in the democratic process without inconvenience,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form

  2. LSG Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Match 19

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs DC, Match 18?

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

  5. CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Retires Out After Scoring Half-Century, Makes Way For Shivam Dube

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  3. Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

  4. Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

  5. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  3. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  4. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: JD Vance Landed In Islamabad For Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  2. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  5. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  6. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  7. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  8. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18