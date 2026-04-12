West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 1: 3.6 Crore Voters Across 16 Districts

Summary of this article
Over 3.6 crore voters to participate in Phase 1 across 152 constituencies.
Murshidabad has highest voters; Kalimpong records the lowest electorate.
Second phase on April 29; counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
More than 3.6 crore voters are set to take part in the opening phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 23, with polling to be conducted across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, according to Election Commission data.
The electoral rolls for this phase comprise 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women and 465 third gender voters, PTI reported. According to PTI, the figures were released on Saturday following revisions to the rolls.
Murshidabad accounts for the highest number of electors at 50.26 lakh, followed by Purba Medinipur with 41.60 lakh and Paschim Medinipur at 37.70 lakh. Kalimpong has the lowest electorate at 2.01 lakh, reported PTI.
While 152 seats will go to polls in the first phase, voting for the remaining 142 constituencies is scheduled for April 29 in the second phase. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.
In north Bengal, Cooch Behar has 22.63 lakh electors, while Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar account for 17.19 lakh and 11.64 lakh voters respectively. Darjeeling district has 11.10 lakh electors, according to PTI.
Uttar Dinajpur has 19.68 lakh voters and Dakshin Dinajpur 11.59 lakh, while Malda accounts for 27.91 lakh electors.
Among the western districts, Bankura has 29.19 lakh voters, Purulia 22.52 lakh and Jhargram 9.10 lakh electors. Paschim Bardhaman has 19.65 lakh voters, while Birbhum accounts for 26.91 lakh electors.
An Election Commission official said the rolls have been “updated after due revision and verification to ensure maximum accuracy and inclusiveness”.
“All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that eligible voters can participate in the democratic process without inconvenience,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)