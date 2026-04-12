West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 1: 3.6 Crore Voters Across 16 Districts

People wait to submit their petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election, at Ranaghat, in Nadia district. | Photo: PTI

People wait to submit their petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election, at Ranaghat, in Nadia district. | Photo: PTI