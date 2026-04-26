Election Commission Reviews Kolkata Security Ahead of West Bengal Phase Two Polls

Summary of this article
A coordination meeting is underway at Kolkata’s Dhana Dhanya Auditorium to finalise security for the second phase of polling.
Officials, police, and central forces are reviewing deployment, vulnerability mapping, and staff readiness ahead of the April 29 election.
The meeting follows a 93 per cent voter turnout recorded during the first phase of the state assembly polls.
Senior officials from the Election Commission, the police and central armed forces are meeting at Kolkata’s Dhana Dhanya Auditorium on Sunday to finalise security arrangements for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.
The session, held three days before the April 29 polling date, aims to synchronise efforts across three election districts. Reported PTI, the meeting involves the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, district election officers for Kolkata Uttar, Kolkata Dakshin and South 24 Parganas, along with general, police and expenditure observers.
A senior official told PTI, “The meeting has been convened to assess the overall preparedness in the election districts under Kolkata and ensure smooth coordination among all agencies involved in the polling process.”
Returning officers of the region and company commanders of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are also in attendance. According to PTI, discussions are centred on force deployment strategies, vulnerability mapping, administrative communication, and the readiness of polling staff.
“The focus will be on deployment of forces, vulnerability mapping, communication between civil and police administration and the final readiness of polling personnel,” the official added.
This review follows the first phase of polling on April 23, which recorded a 93 per cent turnout across 152 constituencies in 16 districts. PTI reported that similar meetings are being conducted across the state to facilitate free and fair assembly elections.
(With inputs from PTI)