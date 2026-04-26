Election Commission Reviews Kolkata Security Ahead of West Bengal Phase Two Polls

Officials, police, and central forces gather at Dhana Dhanya Auditorium to coordinate security for the April 29 election.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Election Commission, West Bengal assembly elections
The session, held three days before the April 29 polling date, aims to synchronise efforts across three election districts. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A coordination meeting is underway at Kolkata’s Dhana Dhanya Auditorium to finalise security for the second phase of polling.

  • Officials, police, and central forces are reviewing deployment, vulnerability mapping, and staff readiness ahead of the April 29 election.

  • The meeting follows a 93 per cent voter turnout recorded during the first phase of the state assembly polls.

Senior officials from the Election Commission, the police and central armed forces are meeting at Kolkata’s Dhana Dhanya Auditorium on Sunday to finalise security arrangements for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

The session, held three days before the April 29 polling date, aims to synchronise efforts across three election districts. Reported PTI, the meeting involves the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, district election officers for Kolkata Uttar, Kolkata Dakshin and South 24 Parganas, along with general, police and expenditure observers.

A senior official told PTI, “The meeting has been convened to assess the overall preparedness in the election districts under Kolkata and ensure smooth coordination among all agencies involved in the polling process.”

Returning officers of the region and company commanders of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are also in attendance. According to PTI, discussions are centred on force deployment strategies, vulnerability mapping, administrative communication, and the readiness of polling staff.

“The focus will be on deployment of forces, vulnerability mapping, communication between civil and police administration and the final readiness of polling personnel,” the official added.

This review follows the first phase of polling on April 23, which recorded a 93 per cent turnout across 152 constituencies in 16 districts. PTI reported that similar meetings are being conducted across the state to facilitate free and fair assembly elections.

Related Content
In this image posted on April 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hand in photography during a boat ride on the Hooghly river ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. - | PTI |
Modi In Bengal Ahead Of Final Poll Phase
10 Interesting Battles In Bengal Phase 2. - PTI
Assembly Elections 2026: 10 Interesting Battles In Bengal Phase
In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
A Vote Ringed By Forces: Bengal’s Poll Season Turns Security-Heavy
People wait to submit their petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election, at Ranaghat, in Nadia district. - | Photo: PTI
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 1: 3.6 Crore Voters Across 16 Districts
Related Content

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Raves About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls 'My New Favourite Player'

  2. IPL Dispatch: Ngidi Suffers Scary Head Injury; Captain Cummins Takes Charge For SRH

  3. RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Third-Fastest Century In Indian Premier League History

  4. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings

  5. Delhi Police In Rescue Act: Authorities Establish Emergency Green Corridor To Facilitate Medical Care For Lungi Ngidi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

  2. Day In Pics: April 25, 2026

  3. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

  4. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  5. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  4. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance