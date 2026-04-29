West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026| BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Casts His Vote

The actor-politician stood in queue like others, highlighting a key moment of public participation during the crucial second phase of polling.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Mithun Chakraborty Votes
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mithun Chakraborty Votes Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mithun Chakraborty votes in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 without special treatment.

  • Phase 2 covers 142 seats and over 3.21 crore voters statewide.

  • More than 8,000 polling booths managed entirely by women officials.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 witnessed actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty casting his vote in Kolkata, drawing attention for a simple reason. He chose to stand in line with other citizens and made it clear that he had not asked for any special treatment at the polling booth.

Arriving early at a polling station in Belgachia, Mithun waited for his turn as voting began for the crucial second phase. His presence did not disrupt the process, and he appeared keen to participate like any ordinary voter, even as onlookers gathered around.

Mithun Chakraborty votes without special treatment in Kolkata

After casting his vote, a statement was shared with the media, where it was said that no special arrangements had been requested. Confidence was also expressed in the smooth conduct of the elections, with appreciation extended towards the Election Commission for maintaining order.

His decision to queue up quietly stood out in a high-profile election where public figures often attract attention. It also reflected a larger message about equal participation in the democratic process.

BJP has treated this phase as its real test. Without breaching south Bengal, there is little route to power in the state - Manvender Vashist Lav PTI
Bengal Elections 2026: Polling Begins Briskly Across The State

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 phase 2 sees massive voter turnout

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 covers 142 out of 294 seats, making it a decisive stage. Around 3.21 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across thousands of polling stations set up across the state.

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A total of 1,448 candidates are contesting in this phase, including 220 women. Notably, over 8,000 polling booths are being managed entirely by women, marking a significant step towards inclusive electoral management.

As voters turn out in steady numbers in Kolkata and its suburbs across communities in the second phase of polling, the city remains under the strict watch of central forces. People vote in the hope of solutions to long-standing civic issues, social gaps and unaddressed problems. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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As the voting continues, attention now shifts to the outcome, which will be declared on May 4 along with results from other states.

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