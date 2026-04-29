West Bengal Elections 2026 | Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sourav Ganguly & Other Celebs Cast Their Votes

Summary of this article
West Bengal Elections 2026 sees Prosenjit, Ganguly and stars vote in Kolkata.
Prosenjit highlights son’s first vote, calls moment proud and meaningful.
Multiple Tollywood celebrities share inked-finger photos, boosting voter awareness.
The West Bengal Elections 2026 saw a strong turnout of celebrity voters in Kolkata, with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Sourav Ganguly among the prominent names stepping out to cast their ballots. As polling continued across the state, several faces from the Bengali film industry were spotted at booths, joining citizens in the democratic process.
The day also saw actors sharing glimpses from polling stations, with many posting inked-finger selfies and encouraging others to vote. The presence of high-profile figures added visibility to the ongoing elections, which are being conducted in multiple phases.
Prosenjit Chatterjee shares pride over son’s first vote
After casting his vote, a statement was shared by Prosenjit Chatterjee, where it was said that the entire process was being conducted properly and that the arrangements at the polling booth were well managed. A personal moment was also highlighted, as he expressed happiness over his son voting for the first time, calling it a proud experience.
Sourav Ganguly, Tollywood stars join Kolkata polling
Sourav Ganguly, often referred to as ‘Dada’, was seen at a polling booth with his wife Dona Ganguly. Several other Tollywood names were also present across Kolkata, reflecting widespread participation from the film fraternity.
Actors Abir Chatterjee, Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan were seen casting their votes, while Jeet arrived at a polling station earlier in the day.
Raima Sen was spotted with her mother, veteran actor Moon Moon Sen. Koel Mallick also posted a picture showing her inked finger.
West Bengal Elections 2026 witness high-profile voter participation
The ongoing West Bengal Elections 2026 continue to see significant public engagement, with both citizens and public figures taking part actively. The presence of celebrities has added momentum to voter awareness, especially in urban centres like Kolkata.
As polling progresses across phases, attention will now shift towards the results, which are expected to be announced on May 4.