Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Bengal Rail, Metro Projects Were Delayed Under TMC; Announces 60 New Kolkata Metro Trains

Ashwini Vaishnaw alleged that railway and metro projects in West Bengal were delayed under the previous TMC government.
The Union minister announced plans to introduce 60 next-generation Kolkata Metro trains over the next five years.
He also highlighted station redevelopment, Vande Bharat expansion and proposed high-speed rail corridors for the state.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday alleged that several railway and metro projects in West Bengal were stalled for years due to “lack of cooperation” from the previous All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
Speaking after a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna in Kolkata, Vaishnaw claimed the earlier government had delayed projects through land disputes, legal challenges and pending permissions.
Calling the previous administration “vikas virodhi” (anti-development), the minister said infrastructure work in the state would now move at a faster pace.
‘TMC Blocked Development’: Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw alleged that even routine approvals for railway and metro projects were delayed under the earlier regime.
“The previous government had blocked all forms of development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans for Bengal,” he said.
The minister highlighted that the Centre allocated ₹14,205 crore for railway projects in West Bengal, compared to ₹4,000 crore during the UPA government period.
He also accused the previous government of moving courts against metro projects, citing the Chingrighata stretch of the Kolkata Metro as an example.
“For the Kolkata Metro project at Chingrighata, we planned as per Kolkata Police advice. Despite that, the TMC moved the Calcutta High Court and later the Supreme Court,” he claimed.
60 Next-Generation Kolkata Metro Trains Planned
Vaishnaw announced that 60 next-generation trains would be introduced for the Kolkata Metro over the next five years.
The minister, who travelled on the metro from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after arriving in the city, said the Kolkata Metro would undergo a major revamp.
“In the next five years, 60 next-generation trains will be introduced for Kolkata Metro,” he said.
Vaishnaw also claimed metro expansion accelerated significantly after 2014.
According to him, only 28 kilometres of metro work were completed between 1972 and 2014, while another 45 kilometres were added in the last 12 years.
Railway Projects to Be Fast-Tracked
The minister said issues related to No Objection Certificates (NoCs) and land acquisition had started getting resolved after the formation of the new BJP government in the state.
“We will expedite the projects at maximum speed. The chief minister is eager and very cooperative,” Vaishnaw said.
He added that reconstruction work at 102 railway stations would also be undertaken.
Vaishnaw highlighted the expansion of premium train services in West Bengal, stating that the state currently operates nine Vande Bharat Express seater trains, one Vande Bharat sleeper train and 13 Amrit Bharat trains.
The minister also referred to proposed high-speed rail corridors connecting Delhi, Varanasi and Siliguri, claiming the route could reduce travel time between Siliguri and Delhi to six hours.
He further highlighted the proposed East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor linking Dankuni in West Bengal to Surat in Gujarat, saying it would boost industrial movement across multiple states.
Vaishnaw added that 100% railway electrification had already been achieved in West Bengal.