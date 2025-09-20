Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

Speaking to the media in Ghansoli, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the minister emphasised that the ticket prices will be affordable as the bullet train service is aimed at catering the middle class.

  • A 4.88-kilometre tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, was completed on Saturday.

  • Describing the development as a “landmark achievement,” Vaishnaw confirmed that the first phase of India’s high-speed rail corridor.

  • Vaishnaw said that the Surat-Bilimora section will open in 2027.

A 4.88-kilometre tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, was completed on Saturday morning. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the site and initiated the final blast that marked the breakthrough, PTI reported.

Describing the development as a “landmark achievement,” Vaishnaw confirmed that the first phase of India’s high-speed rail corridor, between Surat and Bilimora, is scheduled to commence operations in December 2027.

Speaking to the media in Ghansoli, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the minister emphasised that the ticket prices will be affordable as the bullet train service is aimed at catering the middle class.

“Currently, Google Maps shows it takes around nine hours to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The bullet train will cut that down to just two hours and seven minutes,” he said.

Vaishnaw said that the Surat-Bilimora section will open in 2027, with the corridor extending to Thane in 2028 and finally reaching the Bandra Kurla Complex by 2029.

The service will feature frequent departures, with trains every 30 minutes during peak morning and evening hours. Once the full network is operational, trains are expected every 10 minutes during peak periods. Additionally, Vaishnaw said passengers traveling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will not require prior reservations and can arrive at the station and board.

At the tunnel site, Vaishnaw activated a controlled explosion to break through the final section, marking the completion of nearly five kilometres of tunneling work.

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the tunnel is part of a larger 21-kilometre underground segment that stretches from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Shilphata. The route also includes a seven-kilometre passage beneath Thane Creek and was excavated using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).

The NHSRCL said that excavation of the tunnel began in May 2024 in three phases, and the first breakthrough of a 2.7 km continuous section was achieved on July 9. An additional intermediate tunnel (ADIT) was built to allow simultaneous excavation from both Ghansoli and Shilphata sides.

With PTI inputs 

