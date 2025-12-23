Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea By Hizbul Mujahideen Chief In Terror Funding Case

The case, registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019, alleges that the brothers acted as key conduits for channeling funds from Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen operatives to sleeper cells and over-ground workers in Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of India. The chargesheet claims the accused received hawala remittances routed through Dubai and Nepal, which were then used to procure arms, ammunition, and logistics for terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces.