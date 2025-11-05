Monorail Tilts During Test Run at Mumbai’s Wadala Depot

No injuries reported; incident occurred during signalling trials amid ongoing service suspension.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A monorail tilted at Wadala depot around 9 am during a test run; two crew members were rescued safely.

  • Train suffered minor damage while undergoing signalling trials; no passengers were onboard.

  • Services remain suspended since September 20 for upgrades after repeated technical glitches.

A monorail train tilted during a test run at Wadala depot in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said, adding that there were no passengers inside the train.

No injury was reported in the incident, they said.

In the photos and videos shared on social media, the train appeared slightly tilted.

The accident was reported at 9 am. Two crew members were safely rescued from the monorail, a fire brigade official said.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operations Limited has not shared any official statement on the incident so far.

As per primary information, the train was undergoing signalling trials when the incident occurred and it suffered some damage.

The monorail staff was at the site, the officials added.

Amid recurring technical issues, monorail passenger services in Mumbai were suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work, officials earlier said.

The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had also set up a committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the technical glitches that affected monorail services multiple times in the recent past, including the disruptions that occurred on September 15 and on August 19, when hundreds of passengers were stranded in two monorail trains at different locations.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Shahdad, Sohaib Lead 240-Run Chase | UAE 55/2 (16)

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  4. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  5. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  2. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  3. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  4. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  5. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  2. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  3. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  4. UNEP Warns World Still ‘Off Track’ as Global Warming Set to Hit 2.5°C This Century

  5. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release