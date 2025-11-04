Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train Near Bilaspur, Leaving Several Dead

A passenger MEMU train collided with a stationary goods train near Bilaspur, leaving at least four people dead.
Train services on the Bilaspur–Howrah line were disrupted as rescue and restoration operations began.
Officials suspect signalling or braking issues and have launched a full inquiry into the cause of the collision.
A passenger MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train collided with a stationary goods train near Bilaspur station on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least four people dead and several injured, according to News18.
The collision occurred around 4 p.m., triggering a swift response from rescue teams, railway staff, and local authorities. Passengers from the affected coach were evacuated immediately, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Railway operations on the busy Bilaspur–Howrah route were temporarily suspended following the crash, leading to delays and diversions of several trains. Officials confirmed that restoration work was underway to clear the tracks and repair damaged overhead electric lines and signalling systems.
While the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, preliminary assessments suggest possible signalling or braking failures. Senior railway officials have ordered an inquiry to determine the sequence of events leading to the collision and to identify any lapses in safety procedures.
The incident has once again raised questions about railway safety and the condition of signalling infrastructure on major routes. Authorities assured passengers that all necessary steps were being taken to prevent such accidents in the future.