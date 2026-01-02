Himachal Intensifies Anti-Chitta Drive Amid Rising Drug Abuse

According to police data, during 2025 (January 1 to November 30), 1,967 cases under the NDPS Act were registered across Himachal Pradesh, which is around 28 per cent higher than the 1,537 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. Photo: ANI

