UP Board Class 12 Practicals for 2026 to Take Place in Two Phases

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced that the Class 12 practical exams for 2026 will be conducted in two phases, starting January 24 and concluding on February 9, covering different zones of the state.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2025
UP Board Class 12 Practicals for 2026 to Take Place in Two Phases
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Phase 1: Jan 24–Feb 1, 2026, for Agra, Lucknow, and nearby regions.

  • Phase 2: Feb 2–9, 2026, for Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and others.

  • Guidelines: Exams under CCTV surveillance; external examiners appointed.

  • Holiday Break: No exams on Jan 29–30 due to UPTET.

  • Theory Exams: Scheduled to begin from February 18, 2026.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the schedule for the Class 12 practical examinations for the 2026 academic session. In a move to streamline the process for lakhs of students, the board has decided to conduct these exams in two distinct phases. The practicals are slated to begin on January 24, 2026, and will wrap up by February 9, 2026. This phased approach allows for better logistical management across the state's vast network of schools. Following the practicals, the theory examinations will commence on February 18, 2026. The board has emphasized strict adherence to guidelines, including mandatory CCTV surveillance during the exams to ensure transparency and fairness.

null - null
GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

UP Board practical exams Phase 1 schedule

The first phase of the practical exams will run from January 24 to February 1, 2026. This phase covers schools in the following divisions: Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti. A crucial point for students in these regions is that no practical exams will be held on January 29 and 30, as these dates clash with the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) and other major exams.​

UP Board practical exams Phase 2 schedule

The second leg of the practical exams is scheduled from February 2 to February 9, 2026. This phase will include the remaining major divisions: Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. Students in these zones should prepare accordingly, ensuring their project work and lab records are complete before the start date. Schools have been instructed not to schedule any internal assessments that conflict with these board-mandated dates.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
BITSAT 2026 Session 1 Registration Begins Today: B.Tech Exam from April 15–17

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

UP Board practical exams guidelines 2026

To maintain the integrity of the examination process, the UPMSP has issued several strict guidelines:

  • Surveillance: All practical exams must be conducted under CCTV coverage. Principals are required to preserve the recordings for potential review by the board.​

  • Examiners: External examiners will be appointed by the board for specific subjects to evaluate students fairly.

  • Internal Assessment: Marks for co-curricular activities like yoga, sports, and moral education must be uploaded to the board's portal by school principals starting January 10, 2026.​

  • Pre-Boards: Schools are directed to complete Class 12 pre-board practical exams at the school level in the first week of January 2026.​

  • Student Rules: Candidates must carry their admit cards and school IDs, wear proper uniforms, and arrive at least 30 minutes early. Electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the lab.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Kamboj Snares Virat In 1st Over | JHA 3/1 (0.4)

  2. IND Vs SA, 5th T20I Preview: India Look To Seal Series Against Plucky Proteas In Ahmedabad

  3. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  5. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

  3. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  4. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  3. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  4. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  5. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm