UP Board Class 12 Practicals for 2026 to Take Place in Two Phases

Phase 1: Jan 24–Feb 1, 2026, for Agra, Lucknow, and nearby regions.
Phase 2: Feb 2–9, 2026, for Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and others.
Guidelines: Exams under CCTV surveillance; external examiners appointed.
Holiday Break: No exams on Jan 29–30 due to UPTET.
Theory Exams: Scheduled to begin from February 18, 2026.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the schedule for the Class 12 practical examinations for the 2026 academic session. In a move to streamline the process for lakhs of students, the board has decided to conduct these exams in two distinct phases. The practicals are slated to begin on January 24, 2026, and will wrap up by February 9, 2026. This phased approach allows for better logistical management across the state's vast network of schools. Following the practicals, the theory examinations will commence on February 18, 2026. The board has emphasized strict adherence to guidelines, including mandatory CCTV surveillance during the exams to ensure transparency and fairness.
UP Board practical exams Phase 1 schedule
The first phase of the practical exams will run from January 24 to February 1, 2026. This phase covers schools in the following divisions: Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti. A crucial point for students in these regions is that no practical exams will be held on January 29 and 30, as these dates clash with the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) and other major exams.
UP Board practical exams Phase 2 schedule
The second leg of the practical exams is scheduled from February 2 to February 9, 2026. This phase will include the remaining major divisions: Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. Students in these zones should prepare accordingly, ensuring their project work and lab records are complete before the start date. Schools have been instructed not to schedule any internal assessments that conflict with these board-mandated dates.
UP Board practical exams guidelines 2026
To maintain the integrity of the examination process, the UPMSP has issued several strict guidelines:
Surveillance: All practical exams must be conducted under CCTV coverage. Principals are required to preserve the recordings for potential review by the board.
Examiners: External examiners will be appointed by the board for specific subjects to evaluate students fairly.
Internal Assessment: Marks for co-curricular activities like yoga, sports, and moral education must be uploaded to the board's portal by school principals starting January 10, 2026.
Pre-Boards: Schools are directed to complete Class 12 pre-board practical exams at the school level in the first week of January 2026.
Student Rules: Candidates must carry their admit cards and school IDs, wear proper uniforms, and arrive at least 30 minutes early. Electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the lab.