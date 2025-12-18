ICAI CA Admit Card 2026 OUT for Inter, Final January Session

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially activated the download link for the CA Intermediate and Final Admit Cards for the January 2026 session. Released on December 17, 2025, the hall tickets are now available on the institute's e-services portal, eservices.icai.org. This document is the primary entry pass for thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants who will be appearing for their exams starting January 5, 2026. Candidates are urged to download and print their admit cards immediately to avoid last-minute technical glitches. The release marks the final countdown for students, who must now verify their exam centers and finalize their travel plans.