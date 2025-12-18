ICAI CA Admit Card 2026 OUT for Inter, Final January Session

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for January 2026. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official portal eservices.icai.org using their login credentials.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Summary
  • Admit Card Released: ICAI has issued hall tickets for CA Inter and Final January 2026 exams.

  • Official Website: Download only from eservices.icai.org.

  • Login Details: User ID and password are required to access the document.

  • Mandatory Requirement: A printed copy is compulsory for entry into the exam hall.

  • Exam Dates: Exams are scheduled from January 5 to January 24, 2026.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially activated the download link for the CA Intermediate and Final Admit Cards for the January 2026 session. Released on December 17, 2025, the hall tickets are now available on the institute's e-services portal, eservices.icai.org. This document is the primary entry pass for thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants who will be appearing for their exams starting January 5, 2026. Candidates are urged to download and print their admit cards immediately to avoid last-minute technical glitches. The release marks the final countdown for students, who must now verify their exam centers and finalize their travel plans.

How to download ICAI CA January 2026 admit card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to secure their hall ticket:

  1. Visit the Portal: Go to the official website eservices.icai.org.

  2. Locate the Link: Click on the notification titled "Click here to Download Admit Card for Intermediate / Final Exam January 2026".​

  3. Login: Enter your Registration Number (e.g., NRO123456) and Password on the SSP login page.

  4. Download: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed. Verify the details and click on the "Download" button.

  5. Print: Take at least two clear printouts of the PDF. Digital copies on mobile phones will not be accepted at exam centers.

ICAI CA admit card troubleshooting

If you face issues while downloading the admit card, try the following solutions:

  • Forgot Password: Use the "Forgot Password" link on the login page. You can reset it via email or by using your registration number, date of birth, and security question.​

  • Browser Issues: If the page doesn't load or the file says "generated file does not exist," try switching to a different browser, like Microsoft Edge or use Incognito Mode in Chrome. Accessing the site from a mobile device has also worked for some users.​

  • Helpdesk: If discrepancies persist (e.g., wrong photo or name), contact the ICAI helpline immediately for rectification.

What to check in CA admit card

After downloading, meticulously verify the following details to ensure a hassle-free exam day:

  • Personal Details: Name, Photograph, and Signature.

  • Exam Specifics: Roll Number, Registration Number, and Group/Papers opted for.

  • Center Details: Complete address of the examination center and reporting time.

  • Instructions: Read the exam day guidelines mentioned at the bottom of the admit card carefully.

