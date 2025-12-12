ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Hall Tickets for December Examinations

ICSI has released the admit card for CS (Company Secretary) Executive and Professional examinations scheduled for December 2025.
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official ICSI website (icsiedu.org) using their registration number and password.
The CS examinations will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across multiple examination centers throughout India.
Candidates must carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card to the examination hall; no candidate will be allowed entry without proper credentials.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the admit cards for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional examinations scheduled for December 2025. Eligible candidates who registered for these examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official ICSI website, marking an important milestone in the examination process. The release of admit cards indicates that the examination infrastructure is ready, and candidates should begin final preparation for their respective levels.
Download Process and Portal Details
Candidates can download their CS admit cards by visiting the official ICSI website at icsiedu.org. The step-by-step process to download the admit card is as follows:
Step 1: Navigate to the ICSI official website (icsiedu.org) and locate the "Admit Card" or "CS Examination" section.
Step 2: Click on the link to download the admit card for either CS Executive or CS Professional examinations, depending on the level you are appearing for.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password to log in to your candidate portal.
Step 4: Verify all personal details, examination center information, date, and time of examination displayed on the admit card.
Step 5: Download and print the admit card in color for better visibility; save a digital copy for your records.
Step 6: Carry the printed admit card to the examination hall along with a valid photo ID.
Important Information on the Admit Card
The admit card carries key details that candidates must carefully verify before the exam. It includes the candidate’s name and registration number, the exact address and code of the allotted exam centre, the exam date and reporting time, the level and subjects (CS Executive or CS Professional), and the duration of each paper. It also contains important exam-day instructions and guidelines printed on it, which candidates should read thoroughly to avoid any issues at the test centre.
Documentation Required for Examination
Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination hall:
Original Admit Card: The admit card downloaded and printed from the ICSI website is mandatory.
Valid Photo ID: Candidates must carry one of the following valid photo identification documents:
Passport
Aadhar Card
PAN Card
Driving License
Voter ID
Student ID (issued by a recognized institution)
Employee ID (issued by a recognized organization)
Passport-Size Photograph: Some examination centers may require an additional recent passport-size photograph.
No candidate will be permitted entry into the examination hall without a valid admit card and photo ID, regardless of circumstances.
Examination Center and Timing Guidelines
Candidates should arrive at their assigned examination centers at least 30 minutes before the scheduled examination time to allow for security checks, document verification, and seat assignment. The admit card will clearly specify the start time and duration of each examination session. Candidates must ensure they know the exact location of their examination center and plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays on the examination day.
For any queries or clarifications regarding the admit card or examination logistics, candidates can contact the ICSI directly through their official website or helpline. The ICSI website also contains a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section that addresses common candidate concerns regarding examination procedures, admit card issues, and examination guidelines.