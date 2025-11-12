CAT 2025 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket Now at iimcat.ac.in for 30 November Exam

IIM CAT 2025 admit card released November 12, 2025 after one-week delay; 2.95 lakh candidates registered for Common Admission Test
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has released the highly anticipated IIM CAT 2025 admit card on November 12, 2025, after a week's delay from the initially scheduled date. Approximately 2.95 lakh candidates who registered for the Common Admission Test 2025 can now download their IIM CAT hall tickets from the official portal iimcat.ac.in, marking the final preparation phase before the examination scheduled for Sunday, November 30. The admit card contains critical information, including test center location, exam slot timing, registration number, and essential day-of-exam instructions that every candidate must carefully review before appearing for the MBA exam 2025.
How to Download IIM CAT 2025 Admit Card: Step-by-Step Process
Downloading the IIM CAT 2025 admit card is a straightforward online process requiring login credentials created during registration. First, candidates must visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and locate the "Registered Candidate Login" section prominently displayed on the homepage. After entering the application login ID and password, candidates should navigate to the "Admit Card" or "Download Hall Ticket" option appearing on the portal dashboard. The admit card will display on-screen as a PDF containing all registration details, test center information, allocated slot, and important exam-day guidelines. Candidates must save this PDF, download it, and print at least two clean copies on A4-size paper with a passport-size photograph affixed, matching the registration submission. The download window remains open until November 30, 2025, ensuring sufficient time for all registered candidates to obtain their hall tickets well before the examination.
CAT Exam 2025 Schedule and Important Test Details
The Common Admission Test 2025 will be conducted in three sessions on November 30: Morning (8:30-10:30 AM), Afternoon (12:30-2:30 PM), and Evening (4:30-6:30 PM) slots across 170+ test cities nationwide. The CAT exam follows the traditional structure with three sections, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA), each allocated 40 40-minute duration. The exam score is utilized for admission to various postgraduate programs at IIMs and over 1,300 other business schools participating in the selection process nationwide. Results will be officially declared in the first week of January 2026, allowing time for answer key challenges and result processing.