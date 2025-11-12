CAT 2025 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket Now at iimcat.ac.in for 30 November Exam

How to Download IIM CAT 2025 Admit Card: Step-by-Step Process

Downloading the IIM CAT 2025 admit card is a straightforward online process requiring login credentials created during registration. First, candidates must visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and locate the "Registered Candidate Login" section prominently displayed on the homepage. After entering the application login ID and password, candidates should navigate to the "Admit Card" or "Download Hall Ticket" option appearing on the portal dashboard. The admit card will display on-screen as a PDF containing all registration details, test center information, allocated slot, and important exam-day guidelines. Candidates must save this PDF, download it, and print at least two clean copies on A4-size paper with a passport-size photograph affixed, matching the registration submission. The download window remains open until November 30, 2025, ensuring sufficient time for all registered candidates to obtain their hall tickets well before the examination.​