TS SSC Board Exam Dates 2026: When Did BSE Telangana Class 10 Exams Begin in the Past Five Years?

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS SSC Board Exam 2026 timetable soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, following recent trends of announcing exam schedules during the November-December period. Based on historical patterns from the past five years, the TS SSC exams can be anticipated to begin in mid-March and conclude by early April 2026. The TS SSC Exam 2026 timetable will include subject-wise exam dates, timings (primarily 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), and essential instructions for all Class 10 students across Telangana.