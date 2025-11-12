TS SSC Board Exam Dates 2026: When Did BSE Telangana Class 10 Exams Begin in the Past Five Years?

TS SSC Board Exam 2026 timetable expected in December 2025; exams tentatively in March-April 2026, following five-year trends
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS SSC Board Exam 2026 timetable soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, following recent trends of announcing exam schedules during the November-December period. Based on historical patterns from the past five years, the TS SSC exams can be anticipated to begin in mid-March and conclude by early April 2026. The TS SSC Exam 2026 timetable will include subject-wise exam dates, timings (primarily 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), and essential instructions for all Class 10 students across Telangana.
BSE Telangana Class 10 Exam Date Trends Over Five Years
Examining when BSE Telangana Class 10 exams began in the previous five years reveals significant scheduling variations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Telangana SSC examinations commenced on March 15-16 and continued until April 2, spanning nearly three weeks in the traditional pre-pandemic March schedule. The 2020 exams started March 19 with a scheduled April 6 conclusion, though pandemic disruptions interrupted the evaluation process mid-session. The 2021 board exams were substantially delayed, beginning May 17 and concluding May 26, reflecting adjustments for lost instructional time.
By 2022, exams occurred from May 23-June 1, marking another delayed summer session before scheduling began normalizing. The 2023 Telangana Class 10 exam date has been shifted closer to historical norms, occurring April 3-13 in an abbreviated 11-day window, signaling the board's commitment to aligning with pre-pandemic calendars. The 2024 exams proceeded from March 18 to April 2, confirming a complete return to the standard March-April schedule with a 16-day examination window, providing students with familiar testing patterns. In 2025, TS SSC exams began on March 21 and concluded on April 4, continuing the stabilized pattern of mid-March starts and early-April endings.
TS SSC Exam 2026 Timetable: Expected Schedule and Subject Structure
Going forward, the TS SSC Board Exam date 2026 will likely maintain the established March-April window, expected to commence around the third week of March. The detailed TS SSC exam timetable will feature six subjects: English, General Science, Mathematics, Hindi, Social Science, and Telugu, with each paper evaluated over three hours. Candidates must report 30 minutes before the examination commencement. The TS SSC latest news indicates the board will release the official schedule in December 2025.