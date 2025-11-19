Assam Board Exam 2026 Schedule Announced: HSLC from February 10, HS from February 11

• Assam CM announces HSLC (Class 10) exam commences February 10, 2026; HS (Class 12) begins February 11, 2026
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially announced the examination schedule for the state’s board exams in 2026, providing crucial information to students preparing for their matriculation and higher secondary final examinations. The Class 10 or HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Examination 2026 will commence on February 10, 2026, while the Class 12 or HS (Higher Secondary Final) Examination 2026 will begin on February 11, 2026. This early notification allows students and educational institutions adequate time to prepare comprehensive study schedules and revision strategies. The announcement stated, “The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from 10 February 2026. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will begin from 11 February 2026. Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations.” The official date sheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 have not yet been released, but the start dates provide essential planning parameters for students across Assam.
Form Submission Deadline and Important Dates
SEBA Assam has reopened the form fill-up window for HSLC examination registration, allowing schools that have not completed submission to participate in this extended opportunity. The form submission window reopened on November 17, 2025, and will close on November 20, 2025, with the final payment deadline set for November 21, 2025. Schools completing form-filling during this extended window will have students classified under the APL (Above Poverty Line) category. Institutional heads must update candidate bank details if not already completed. The Class 12 or HS examination form fill-up window has concluded, and no further registrations will be accepted for higher secondary exams.
Preparation Guidelines and Official Resources
Students and schools are advised to visit official websites of SEBA Assam or AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) for comprehensive information regarding exam schedule, syllabus details, and examination guidelines. Candidates should download and review the official notification documents to understand specific instructions for their examinations. Schools must ensure all institutional registrations are properly completed and payments submitted before the stipulated deadlines to avoid complications. Students should commence structured preparation immediately, utilizing available study materials and educator guidance to maximize examination performance. Parents should also monitor their children’s preparation progress and ensure adequate study environment at home for optimal results.