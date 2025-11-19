Assam Board Exam 2026 Schedule Announced: HSLC from February 10, HS from February 11

Summary of this article

• Assam CM announces HSLC (Class 10) exam commences February 10, 2026; HS (Class 12) begins February 11, 2026

• SEBA reopens HSLC form submission window until November 20, 2025; payment deadline November 21, 2025, for extended registrations

• Students filling forms during the extended window are classified as APL category; institutional heads must update the candidate bank details

• Official date sheets not yet released; candidates advised to visit SEBA Assam and AHSEC websites for detailed information and guidelines