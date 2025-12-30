UPSC NDA and CDS Registration Closing Today: Apply Before 6 PM

UPSC NDA and CDS 1: Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee

Before applying for UPSC NDA and CDS 1, candidates must carefully ensure they meet the required eligibility criteria. For NDA, applicants must be between 16.5 and 19.5 years of age, specifically born between July 2, 2007, and July 1, 2010. Educational qualifications require candidates to have passed or be appearing in Class 12; those applying for the Army wing need a Class 12 qualification, while candidates for the Air Force and Navy must have studied Physics and Mathematics in Class 12. For CDS, the age requirement generally ranges from 19 to 24 years, varying slightly depending on the academy, such as IMA, INA, AFA, or OTA. Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university, while an engineering degree is essential for Air Force and Navy entries. The application fee is ₹100 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates for NDA, and ₹200 for CDS. However, SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and wards of JCOs, NCOs, and ORs are exempted from paying the fee.