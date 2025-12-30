UPSC NDA and CDS Registration Closing Today: Apply Before 6 PM

The registration window for UPSC NDA and CDS 1 2026 closes today, December 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Eligible candidates must complete their application process on the official website before the deadline to appear for the exams scheduled on April 12, 2026.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
UPSC NDA and CDS 1 2026
UPSC NDA and CDS 1 2026 Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deadline today, December 30, 2025 (6:00 PM).​

  • Exam Date: April 12, 2026.​

  • Fees: ₹100 for General/OBC (NDA/CDS); Exempt for SC/ST/Women.​

  • Both exams are scheduled for April 12, 2026; the selection includes a written test, an SSB interview, and a medical exam.

  • NDA: Age 16.5-19.5, Class 12 passed, Rs 100 fee; CDS: Graduates aged 19-25, Rs 200 fee.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application window for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 1 and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2026 today, December 30, 2025. Candidates who aspire to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force must submit their forms by 6:00 PM on the official portal. No applications will be accepted after this strict deadline. The exams are scheduled to be conducted nationwide on April 12, 2026, serving as the gateway to prestigious defense academies.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA and CDS 1 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to register before the portal closes:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Go to upsconline.nic.in.

  2. One-Time Registration (OTR): If not already registered, complete the OTR process by providing basic details like name, date of birth, and email.

  3. Login: Use your OTR ID/Email/Mobile Number and OTP to log in.

  4. Fill Application: Select "NDA 1 2026" or "CDS 1 2026" and complete Part-I (Registration) and Part II (Payment, Centre Selection, Uploads).

  5. Upload Documents: Scanned photograph and signature (20-300 KB, JPG format) and a valid photo ID (PDF).

  6. Payment: Pay the application fee online via UPI, Card, or Net Banking.

  7. Submit: Finalize the form and print the confirmation page for reference.

UPSC NDA and CDS 1: Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee

Before applying for UPSC NDA and CDS 1, candidates must carefully ensure they meet the required eligibility criteria. For NDA, applicants must be between 16.5 and 19.5 years of age, specifically born between July 2, 2007, and July 1, 2010. Educational qualifications require candidates to have passed or be appearing in Class 12; those applying for the Army wing need a Class 12 qualification, while candidates for the Air Force and Navy must have studied Physics and Mathematics in Class 12. For CDS, the age requirement generally ranges from 19 to 24 years, varying slightly depending on the academy, such as IMA, INA, AFA, or OTA. Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university, while an engineering degree is essential for Air Force and Navy entries. The application fee is ₹100 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates for NDA, and ₹200 for CDS. However, SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and wards of JCOs, NCOs, and ORs are exempted from paying the fee.

UPSC EPFO Result 2025: Merit List Released for EO/AO and APFC

Important Dates to Remember

  • Application Ends: December 30, 2025 (6:00 PM).

  • Correction Window: Expected in the 2nd week of January 2026 (for minor edits).

  • Admit Card: To be notified later (usually 2-3 weeks before the exam).

  • Exam Date: April 12, 2026.

