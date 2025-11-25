Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

Jamia Millia Islamia launches registration for 42 skill-based short-term courses across tech, trades, and creative fields. Deadline November 30, 2025; classes begin January 2026.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jamia Millia Islamia short-term courses registration is now open; 42 skill-based programs across tech, trades, and creative fields.

  • Courses cost ₹5,000 to ₹18,500 with a 3 to 6-month duration; 11 online, 31 offline modes available.

  • JMI short-term course registration deadline is November 30, 2025; classes commence in January 2026.

  • Designed for school leavers, college students, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi has launched a comprehensive registration drive for Jamia Millia Islamia short-term courses, offering 42 diverse skill-based programs. This initiative aims to bridge the significant gap between traditional academic learning and industry market demands by providing practical, hands-on training. The JMI skill-based courses cater to a broad audience, including school leavers, college students, working professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking career advancement or skill enhancement. With registration now underway and a deadline set for November 30, 2025, interested candidates have a limited time to secure their spots. Classes are scheduled to commence in January 2026, providing individuals with immediate access to market-relevant skills that enhance employability and entrepreneurial capabilities across multiple sectors.

Diverse Course Portfolio and Application Modes

The university offers an extensive range of Jamia Millia Islamia skill development programs spanning technology, creative fields, trades, and business domains. Online courses include digital marketing basics, Python programming, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, and UI/UX design, priced between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000. Offline courses encompass bakery and confectionery training, tailoring and embroidery, beautician services, graphic design, fashion design, photography, electrician training, drone technology, and SAP software training, with fees ranging from ₹6,500 to ₹18,500. Candidates can apply through 11 online courses via the official JMI website, while 31 offline programs require in-person application at the campus.

null - null
AIIMS INI CET November 2025 Result Announced: Download Scorecard at aiimsexams.ac.in

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Related Content
Related Content

How to Apply for Skill-Based Courses?

Aspiring students seeking to apply for skill-based courses in Jamia Millia Islamia should follow straightforward registration procedures.

  • Candidates must visit jmi.ac.in, locate the short-term skill-based courses link on the homepage.

  • Fill in registration details on the provided form, and submit the information.

  • Upon successful submission, you will receive a confirmation page that should be downloaded and retained for future reference.

The List of 42 short-term courses offered by JMI is publicly available on the university website, detailing course duration, timings, fees, and mode of instruction for each program. Multiple weekend and evening batch options accommodate working professionals and students pursuing concurrent education or employment.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas In Driving Seat As Lead Swells To 500+ At Lunch|RSA 220/4 (70)

  2. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  3. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  4. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  5. Jaipur Court Rules Adani-Led Company Wrongfully Gained Over Rs 1,400 Crore From Rajasthan PSU

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. Australian Senator Pauline Hanson Sparks Uproar By Wearing Burqa In Parliament

Latest Stories

  1. CPI MP Blames Congress For Mahagathbandhan's Rout In Bihar

  2. Manchester United 0-1 Everton Highlights, Premier League: 10-Man Toffees Trounce Red Devils On Amorim's 1st Anniversary

  3. Daily Horoscope For November 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Virgo, And Aquarius

  4. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  5. Explainer: Why The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill Threatened Chandigarh’s Union Territory Status

  6. Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Attack In Peshawar

  7. Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

  8. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas In Driving Seat As Lead Swells To 500+ At Lunch|RSA 220/4 (70)