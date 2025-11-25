Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi has launched a comprehensive registration drive for Jamia Millia Islamia short-term courses, offering 42 diverse skill-based programs. This initiative aims to bridge the significant gap between traditional academic learning and industry market demands by providing practical, hands-on training. The JMI skill-based courses cater to a broad audience, including school leavers, college students, working professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking career advancement or skill enhancement. With registration now underway and a deadline set for November 30, 2025, interested candidates have a limited time to secure their spots. Classes are scheduled to commence in January 2026, providing individuals with immediate access to market-relevant skills that enhance employability and entrepreneurial capabilities across multiple sectors.