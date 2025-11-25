Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

Jamia Millia Islamia short-term courses registration is now open; 42 skill-based programs across tech, trades, and creative fields.
Courses cost ₹5,000 to ₹18,500 with a 3 to 6-month duration; 11 online, 31 offline modes available.
JMI short-term course registration deadline is November 30, 2025; classes commence in January 2026.
Designed for school leavers, college students, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs.
The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi has launched a comprehensive registration drive for Jamia Millia Islamia short-term courses, offering 42 diverse skill-based programs. This initiative aims to bridge the significant gap between traditional academic learning and industry market demands by providing practical, hands-on training. The JMI skill-based courses cater to a broad audience, including school leavers, college students, working professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking career advancement or skill enhancement. With registration now underway and a deadline set for November 30, 2025, interested candidates have a limited time to secure their spots. Classes are scheduled to commence in January 2026, providing individuals with immediate access to market-relevant skills that enhance employability and entrepreneurial capabilities across multiple sectors.
Diverse Course Portfolio and Application Modes
The university offers an extensive range of Jamia Millia Islamia skill development programs spanning technology, creative fields, trades, and business domains. Online courses include digital marketing basics, Python programming, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, and UI/UX design, priced between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000. Offline courses encompass bakery and confectionery training, tailoring and embroidery, beautician services, graphic design, fashion design, photography, electrician training, drone technology, and SAP software training, with fees ranging from ₹6,500 to ₹18,500. Candidates can apply through 11 online courses via the official JMI website, while 31 offline programs require in-person application at the campus.
How to Apply for Skill-Based Courses?
Aspiring students seeking to apply for skill-based courses in Jamia Millia Islamia should follow straightforward registration procedures.
Candidates must visit jmi.ac.in, locate the short-term skill-based courses link on the homepage.
Fill in registration details on the provided form, and submit the information.
Upon successful submission, you will receive a confirmation page that should be downloaded and retained for future reference.
The List of 42 short-term courses offered by JMI is publicly available on the university website, detailing course duration, timings, fees, and mode of instruction for each program. Multiple weekend and evening batch options accommodate working professionals and students pursuing concurrent education or employment.