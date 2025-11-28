CTET 2026 Registration Begins at ctet.nic.in: Exam Date, Eligibility, and Application Process

CTET Eligibility Criteria and Exam Pattern

The CTET eligibility criteria differs for primary (Paper I) and upper primary (Paper II) levels. For Paper I (Classes I-V), candidates generally need Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and must be passed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed). For Paper II (Classes VI-VIII), a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) or appearing in the final year is typically required.