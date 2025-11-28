CTET 2026 Registration Begins at ctet.nic.in: Exam Date, Eligibility, and Application Process

CTET 2026 registration started on November 27, 2025; apply online at ctet.nic.in by December 18, 2025.
CTET 2026 exam date confirmed for February 8, 2026 (Sunday); exam conducted offline in two shifts.
CTET application fee is ₹1,000 (General/OBC) for one paper and ₹1,200 for both; reduced fees for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
CTET eligibility criteria requires Senior Secondary with 50% + D.El.Ed for Paper 1; Graduation + B.Ed for Paper 2.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the CTET 2026 registration for the February session. The application window opened on November 27, 2025, at ctet.nic.in, with a deadline of December 18, 2025. The CTET 2026 exam date is scheduled for February 8, 2026 (Sunday), conducted in offline mode across 132 cities. This 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in 20 languages.
CTET 2026 Registration Process
To complete the CTET 2026 application, candidates must visit ctet.nic.in and click “Apply Online.” After registering with basic details, candidates generate an Application Number to log in and complete the form. Required steps include filling personal details, educational qualifications, and exam center choices. Candidates must upload scanned images of their photograph (10-100 KB) and signature (3-30 KB) in JPG format. The final step involves paying the fee and downloading the confirmation page.
CTET Eligibility Criteria and Exam Pattern
The CTET eligibility criteria differs for primary (Paper I) and upper primary (Paper II) levels. For Paper I (Classes I-V), candidates generally need Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and must be passed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed). For Paper II (Classes VI-VIII), a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) or appearing in the final year is typically required.
The CTET 2026 exam pattern consists of two papers: Paper I for those intending to teach Classes I-V and Paper II for Classes VI-VIII. Both papers contain 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. The exam duration is 2.5 hours per paper. Paper II will be held in the morning shift (9:30 AM – 12:00 Noon), followed by Paper I in the afternoon shift (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM).
Application Fee Details
The CTET application fee is ₹1,000 for one paper and ₹1,200 for both papers for General/OBC candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the fee is ₹500 for one paper and ₹600 for both.
Fee payments must be completed online by 11:59 PM on December 18, 2025. Verification of payment status is crucial to ensure successful submission.