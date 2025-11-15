AIIMS INI CET November 2025 Result Announced: Download Scorecard at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS announced INI CET November 2025 result on November 15 for MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS admission programs
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences announced the highly anticipated AIIMS INI CET November 2025 result on November 15, 2025, at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. This examination represents the gateway for aspiring medical professionals seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses, including MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS programs at premier institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi, other AIIMS centers, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.
The INI CET 2026 January session exam was conducted on November 9, 2025, in computer-based mode across more than 130 test cities nationwide. Candidates who appeared for this competitive examination can now access their results through the official portal using their registration credentials. The result announcement marks a significant milestone for thousands of medical graduates awaiting their performance assessment and rankings.
AIIMS INI CET November 2025 Result: How to download Scorecard
Candidates qualified in the INI CET 2025 November exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website (aiimsexams.ac.in) by logging in with their registration ID and password. The scorecard contains crucial information, including candidate name, roll number, examination name, subjects attempted, marks scored out of total marks, minimum qualifying marks, and overall qualifying status. The result PDF format comprises a comprehensive list of qualified candidates containing their All India Rank, category classification, and percentile scores.
Candidates must cross-verify all details displayed on their scorecards to ensure accuracy before proceeding with counselling processes. The qualification status determines eligibility for subsequent seat allocation rounds and counselling procedures essential for admission into desired postgraduate specialties and institutes.
Qualifying Criteria and Cutoff Percentiles
General category candidates, including overseas citizens of India and EWS candidates, must secure the 50th percentile or above to qualify for admission consideration. Reserved category candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD (Persons with Disability) categories require 45th percentile minimum scores for qualification. Premium specialties, including Radiodiagnosis, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and similar competitive fields, typically demand significantly higher percentiles, often exceeding the 80th percentile, depending on category-wise competition and seat availability.
Counselling dates for the January 2026 session have not been announced yet; candidates should remain updated on the official AIIMS website for forthcoming notifications. Qualified candidates should prepare the necessary documentation, including educational certificates, identity proofs, and other required materials for the upcoming admission counselling processes.