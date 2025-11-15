AIIMS INI CET November 2025 Result Announced: Download Scorecard at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET November 2025 Result: How to download Scorecard

Candidates qualified in the INI CET 2025 November exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website (aiimsexams.ac.in) by logging in with their registration ID and password. The scorecard contains crucial information, including candidate name, roll number, examination name, subjects attempted, marks scored out of total marks, minimum qualifying marks, and overall qualifying status. The result PDF format comprises a comprehensive list of qualified candidates containing their All India Rank, category classification, and percentile scores.