HSSC CET Result 2025 Declared; Download Group C Scorecard from hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET result 2025 Group C declared on December 5 on hssc.gov.in for 13.47 lakh candidates
Candidates log in with their registration number and password to download the scorecard PDF
Cut-off marks, merit lists, and document verification rounds are scheduled subsequently
Exam conducted July 26-27 across 1,350 centres; passing marks 90 for qualification
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has officially announced the HSSC CET 2025 result for Group C posts on December 5, 2025, bringing considerable relief to approximately 13.47 lakh candidates who appeared in the examination. The Common Eligibility Test was conducted on July 26 and 27 across 1,350 examination centres throughout Haryana, making it one of the largest recruitment examinations conducted in recent years. Candidates can now access their individual scorecards and results through the official HSSC website by logging in with their registration credentials. The scorecard contains essential information, including registration number, qualifying status, marks secured, category details, and instructions for subsequent recruitment stages. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the HSSC recruitment process following months of anticipation from aspirants. The announcement represents a substantial achievement in conducting such a massive examination across multiple centres while maintaining examination integrity and fairness standards.
HSSC CET Result 2025: Download and Verification Process
Candidates must visit the official website hssc.gov.in to access their HSSC CET scorecard and result. Upon reaching the homepage, candidates should locate the link titled "HSSC CET 2025 Group-C Result" or "CET Scorecard Download" under the Latest Updates section. Clicking this link opens the candidate login portal, where registration number, date of birth, and security code must be entered. After successful authentication, candidates can select their CET Group-C Scorecard to view and download the PDF document containing their complete result details.
Each scorecard includes crucial information such as name, roll number, category, marks secured out of the total, and qualifying status confirmation. Candidates must carefully verify all personal details printed on the scorecard immediately after downloading to identify any discrepancies. Taking a printout for physical records proves beneficial during subsequent document verification rounds and maintains backup copies for future reference and portfolio purposes.
Next Steps: Cut-offs, Merit Lists, and Document Verification
Following the result declaration, the HSSC will announce category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks that determine the final qualification status for different reserved and unreserved categories. Subsequently, the commission will publish comprehensive merit lists, followed by document verification rounds where qualified candidates present original certificates for authentication. Given the massive number of applicants, job allocations and final appointments are expected to proceed gradually and in staggered phases.
Candidates who secured 90 marks or above are considered qualified for further recruitment stages. The passing requirement of 90 marks ensures the selection of eligible candidates meeting the prescribed standards. Candidates are strongly advised to maintain regular contact with the official HSSC website and official notifications for announcements regarding cut-off marks, merit list publication dates, and document verification schedules.