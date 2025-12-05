HSSC CET Result 2025 Declared; Download Group C Scorecard from hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has officially announced the HSSC CET 2025 result for Group C posts on December 5, 2025, bringing considerable relief to approximately 13.47 lakh candidates who appeared in the examination. The Common Eligibility Test was conducted on July 26 and 27 across 1,350 examination centres throughout Haryana, making it one of the largest recruitment examinations conducted in recent years. Candidates can now access their individual scorecards and results through the official HSSC website by logging in with their registration credentials. The scorecard contains essential information, including registration number, qualifying status, marks secured, category details, and instructions for subsequent recruitment stages. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the HSSC recruitment process following months of anticipation from aspirants. The announcement represents a substantial achievement in conducting such a massive examination across multiple centres while maintaining examination integrity and fairness standards.