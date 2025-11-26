Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Released: Check Score, Download Scorecard, Counselling Details

How to Check Bihar DElEd 2025 Result

Candidates seeking to check Bihar DElEd 2025 result must visit the official portal at secondary.biharboardonline.com or results.deledbihar.in. Locate the "Result For Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Test, 2025" link on the homepage. Enter your Roll Number (or Application Number) and Date of Birth in the designated fields, then click Submit to generate your result page. The system will display comprehensive performance data, and candidates should immediately download the Bihar DElEd scorecard by saving a PDF copy for future reference and admission verification purposes.​