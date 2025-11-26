Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Released: Check Score, Download Scorecard, Counselling Details

Bihar DElEd Result 2025 released by BSEB. Candidates can check results, download scorecards at official portal. Counselling process begins; three rounds expected for seat allocation.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar DElEd Result 2025
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar DElEd Result 2025 was declared on November 26 at 1 PM by the BSEB Chairman; candidates can check their scores on the official portal immediately.

  • Bihar DElEd Entrance exam conducted from August 26 to September 27, 2025; minimum qualifying marks 35% (unreserved) and 30% (reserved) categories.

  • Check Bihar DElEd 2025 result using Roll Number/Application Number and Date of Birth at secondary.biharboardonline.com; the scorecard contains marks, rank, and category details.

  • Bihar DElEd counselling process begins post-result; three counselling rounds expected with seat allocation based on merit, preferences, and reservation norms.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officially declared the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 on November 26, 2025, at 1:00 PM, marking a significant milestone for thousands of aspiring teacher candidates across the state. The Bihar DElEd Entrance examination took place between August 26 and September 27, 2025, testing candidates' eligibility for admission into the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education programme across Bihar's 360 colleges offering approximately 30,700 combined seats. Qualified candidates now face the crucial phase involving result verification, scorecard download, and participation in the BSEB portal link counselling process that will determine their final seat allocations.

Bihar DElEd 2025: Examination Overview

The Bihar DElEd Entrance exam was conducted across 19 examination centres in major cities, including Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Munger, and Purnia. The examination assessed candidates' knowledge across subject-specific content, pedagogical methodologies, and teaching concepts essential for elementary education. According to the Bihar School Examination Board official notifications, minimum qualifying marks were established at 35 per cent for unreserved category candidates and 30 per cent for reserved category aspirants. The Bihar DElEd Result 2025 declaration enables candidates to identify their performance standings with merit lists prepared based on comprehensive score analysis.

How to Check Bihar DElEd 2025 Result

Candidates seeking to check Bihar DElEd 2025 result must visit the official portal at secondary.biharboardonline.com or results.deledbihar.in. Locate the "Result For Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Test, 2025" link on the homepage. Enter your Roll Number (or Application Number) and Date of Birth in the designated fields, then click Submit to generate your result page. The system will display comprehensive performance data, and candidates should immediately download the Bihar DElEd scorecard by saving a PDF copy for future reference and admission verification purposes.​

Bihar DElEd Scorecard Details and Counselling Process

The Bihar DElEd Scorecard: Details mentioned include the candidate's full name, father's name, roll number, application number, obtained marks, maximum marks, percentage achieved, qualifying status, category classification, rank in merit list, and examination centre information.

The Bihar DElEd admission process commences with the Bihar DElEd counselling process phases managed through online platforms beginning in December 2025. Qualified candidates must register for counselling, fill out online choice preferences, complete document verification, and receive seat allocations based on merit rankings, available college seats, preference order, and applicable reservation provisions. A security deposit of INR 3,000 is required to confirm admission.

Tags

