HTET 2026 Registration: Notification Soon, Exam Likely on January 17-18

HTET Eligibility Criteria and Levels

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test serves as a mandatory qualifying examination for individuals seeking teaching positions in government schools throughout Haryana. The test assesses candidates across three distinct levels corresponding to specific teaching roles. Level 1 is designed for Primary Teachers (PRT) and requires applicants to have completed their Class 12 education along with a Diploma in Education (DEd). Level 2 is intended for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), where candidates must possess a bachelor's degree coupled with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification. Level 3 targets Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), requiring a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject, along with a BEd. Notably, the board has maintained that there is no upper age restriction for candidates wishing to appear for the HTET examination, ensuring it remains open to all qualified aspirants regardless of age.