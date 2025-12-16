HTET 2026 Registration: Notification Soon, Exam Likely on January 17-18

BSEH is likely to release the HTET 2026 notification this week.
Exam tentatively scheduled for January 17-18, 2026.
Over three lakh candidates are expected to register for the test.
Registration to begin immediately after state government confirmation.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is gearing up to officially announce the schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. According to recent updates from board officials, the notification is likely to be released as early as this week, signalling the start of the application process for thousands of aspiring teachers across the state. The board has proposed holding the examination on January 17 and January 18, 2026.
However, these dates are currently tentative and are awaiting final stamped approval from the Haryana state government. An HBSE official confirmed that the board is fully prepared to activate the online registration portal once the schedule receives the necessary administrative clearance. Candidates are advised to monitor the official BSEH website closely for the comprehensive information bulletin, which will contain finalised dates and application links.
HTET Eligibility Criteria and Levels
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test serves as a mandatory qualifying examination for individuals seeking teaching positions in government schools throughout Haryana. The test assesses candidates across three distinct levels corresponding to specific teaching roles. Level 1 is designed for Primary Teachers (PRT) and requires applicants to have completed their Class 12 education along with a Diploma in Education (DEd). Level 2 is intended for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), where candidates must possess a bachelor's degree coupled with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification. Level 3 targets Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), requiring a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject, along with a BEd. Notably, the board has maintained that there is no upper age restriction for candidates wishing to appear for the HTET examination, ensuring it remains open to all qualified aspirants regardless of age.
Expected Turnout and Previous Trends
The board anticipates a massive response for the upcoming January 2026 session, with projections suggesting that over three lakh candidates will register once the window opens. The HBSE official indicated that the online application system is ready for deployment immediately after the dates are confirmed. Aspirants should be aware of the exam's competitive nature, as the previous session witnessed a notably low success rate.
Historical data shows that in the last cycle, close to only 14 per cent of the total candidates managed to secure the passing marks. Out of approximately 3.31 lakh applicants who appeared for the test previously, only around 47,000 were successful in clearing it. This rigorous selection process highlights the importance of early and thorough preparation. The upcoming notification will provide further details on the syllabus and exam pattern to assist candidates in their studies.