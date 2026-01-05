Jamia School Admissions 2026: Nursery Applications Begin January 7

Nursery, Preparatory, and Class I Admissions

Applications for Nursery, Preparatory, and Class I will be accepted from January 7 to January 27, 2026. These entry-level admissions will be conducted at Mushir Fatma Nursery School and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (S/F). The application fee for these classes is Rs 500. Candidates must complete online registration through the official portal during the specified window. Once online registration is completed, candidates will receive confirmation and further instructions for document submission and interview processes, if applicable.