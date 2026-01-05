Jamia School Admissions 2026: Nursery Applications Begin January 7

Jamia Millia Islamia releases admission notice for 2026-27 session; Nursery, Preparatory, Class I applications open January 7, deadline January 27. Classes VI, IX, XI admissions later in February-March with application fee Rs 500.

Jamia School Admissions 2026: Nursery Applications Begin January 7
  • Nursery, Preparatory, Class I applications January 7-27, 2026

  • Class VI, IX admissions February 5-March 5; Class XI (Science/Arts/Commerce) February 20-March 20 with a Rs 500 fee.

  • Balak Mata Centres applications March 5-April 20

  • Admissions at Jamia Senior Secondary, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary schools

Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026-27 Session Open

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has released the official admission notice for the academic session 2026-27, detailing comprehensive schedules and eligibility criteria for various classes. Prospective parents and candidates can register through the official portal admission.jmi.ac.in starting January 7, 2026. The notice, dated January 2, 2026, outlines admission timelines, fees, submission modes, and eligible schools for different class levels, providing clear guidance for the admission process.

Nursery, Preparatory, and Class I Admissions

Applications for Nursery, Preparatory, and Class I will be accepted from January 7 to January 27, 2026. These entry-level admissions will be conducted at Mushir Fatma Nursery School and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (S/F). The application fee for these classes is Rs 500. Candidates must complete online registration through the official portal during the specified window. Once online registration is completed, candidates will receive confirmation and further instructions for document submission and interview processes, if applicable.

Class VI, IX, and Class XI Admission Schedules

Admissions for Class VI and Class IX will open on February 5, 2026, with applications accepted till March 5, 2026. These admissions will be conducted across three schools: Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (S/F), and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (S/F). Class XI admissions will be conducted separately for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams with the application window opening February 20 and closing March 20, 2026. The application fee for Class XI is Rs 500. Class XI admissions will also be held at the three senior secondary schools mentioned above.

Balak Mata Centres Admissions

Jamia Millia Islamia will conduct independent admissions to Balak Mata Centres with application forms available from March 5, 2026, and submission deadline April 20, 2026. Unlike other Jamia school admissions, forms for Balak Mata Centres must be submitted offline at designated centres located in Matia Mahal, Qassabpura, and Beriwala Bagh. The application fee for Balak Mata Centres is Rs 50, significantly lower than other admission categories.

