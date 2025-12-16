GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

GUJCET 2026 eligibility

Candidates applying for GUJCET 2026 must meet specific eligibility criteria laid out by the GSEB. Applicants should be residents of Gujarat by birth or domicile. Academically, candidates must have passed or be appearing for the Class 12 (Science stream) examination in 2026 from a recognised board (GSEB, CBSE, CISCE, etc.). For engineering, the required subjects typically include Physics and Mathematics, while Pharmacy applicants should have studied Physics and Chemistry along with Biology or Mathematics.