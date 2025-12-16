GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has commenced the GUJCET 2026 registration process online. Candidates can apply for engineering and pharmacy courses via the official portal before the December 30 deadline.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins
GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • GUJCET 2026 registration is live on gujcet.gseb.org from December 16 to 30, 2025.

  • The application fee is set at Rs 350, with a late fee option available in January.

  • The application process involves four key stages: Registration, Login, Payment, and Filling the Form.

  • The entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy admissions is scheduled for March 29, 2026.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially started the GUJCET 2026 registration process today, December 16, 2025. Aspiring candidates looking to secure admission into undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses across Gujarat can now submit their application forms online. The registration window will remain open until December 30, 2025, on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

GSEB has also announced the exam date, scheduling the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) for March 29, 2026. While the standard application fee is Rs 350, students who miss the initial deadline may be allowed to register with a late fee of Rs 1,000 in early January 2026. Applicants are advised to read the official instructions carefully to ensure a smooth application process.

How to fill the GUJCET 2026 registration form

The board has outlined a simple four-step application process for candidates. Applicants must follow these stages in the correct order to successfully submit their forms:

  1. Registration: Visit the official website and click on "New Candidate Registration." Enter basic details like name, mobile number, and email ID to create your user profile.

  2. Login: Use the credentials (mobile number and password) created in the first step to log in to the portal.

  3. Payment: Before accessing the full form, candidates must pay the application fee of Rs 350. Payment can be made online via SBIePay using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

  4. Process of Filling the Application Form: After successful payment, access the detailed application form. Enter your personal data, academic details, and school index number, and select your exam centre district carefully.

Related Content
Related Content
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Students Need To Clear Online Test To Meet PM Modi - null
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration, Event Details, Meet PM Modi

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

GUJCET 2026 registration document required

To complete the GUJCET 2026 registration process, candidates must keep scanned copies of specific documents ready for upload. The primary requirements are a recent passport-sized photograph and a signature. Both files must be in JPG/JPEG format and range between 5 KB and 50 KB in size. Ensuring these documents meet the specified dimensions (approx. 120px x 120px) is crucial to avoid rejection during the upload stage.

null - null
BITSAT 2026 Session 1 Registration Begins Today: B.Tech Exam from April 15–17

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

GUJCET 2026 eligibility

Candidates applying for GUJCET 2026 must meet specific eligibility criteria laid out by the GSEB. Applicants should be residents of Gujarat by birth or domicile. Academically, candidates must have passed or be appearing for the Class 12 (Science stream) examination in 2026 from a recognised board (GSEB, CBSE, CISCE, etc.). For engineering, the required subjects typically include Physics and Mathematics, while Pharmacy applicants should have studied Physics and Chemistry along with Biology or Mathematics.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  3. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: MAS' Batting Order Collapses Under Massive Chase Pressure| MAS 38/7 (17)

  4. Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: HAR Seek Upset Against Unbeaten HYD

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan Gives Shaheens First Breakthrough | AFG 42/1 (8)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. ‘AQI’ Chants Greet Delhi CM at Messi Event Amid Severe Pollution

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Sydney Hero Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting, Recovers In Hospital

  4. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan Gives Shaheens First Breakthrough | AFG 42/1 (8)

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa