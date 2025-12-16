GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

GUJCET 2026 registration is live on gujcet.gseb.org from December 16 to 30, 2025.
The application fee is set at Rs 350, with a late fee option available in January.
The application process involves four key stages: Registration, Login, Payment, and Filling the Form.
The entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy admissions is scheduled for March 29, 2026.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially started the GUJCET 2026 registration process today, December 16, 2025. Aspiring candidates looking to secure admission into undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses across Gujarat can now submit their application forms online. The registration window will remain open until December 30, 2025, on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.
GSEB has also announced the exam date, scheduling the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) for March 29, 2026. While the standard application fee is Rs 350, students who miss the initial deadline may be allowed to register with a late fee of Rs 1,000 in early January 2026. Applicants are advised to read the official instructions carefully to ensure a smooth application process.
How to fill the GUJCET 2026 registration form
The board has outlined a simple four-step application process for candidates. Applicants must follow these stages in the correct order to successfully submit their forms:
Registration: Visit the official website and click on "New Candidate Registration." Enter basic details like name, mobile number, and email ID to create your user profile.
Login: Use the credentials (mobile number and password) created in the first step to log in to the portal.
Payment: Before accessing the full form, candidates must pay the application fee of Rs 350. Payment can be made online via SBIePay using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.
Process of Filling the Application Form: After successful payment, access the detailed application form. Enter your personal data, academic details, and school index number, and select your exam centre district carefully.
GUJCET 2026 registration document required
To complete the GUJCET 2026 registration process, candidates must keep scanned copies of specific documents ready for upload. The primary requirements are a recent passport-sized photograph and a signature. Both files must be in JPG/JPEG format and range between 5 KB and 50 KB in size. Ensuring these documents meet the specified dimensions (approx. 120px x 120px) is crucial to avoid rejection during the upload stage.
GUJCET 2026 eligibility
Candidates applying for GUJCET 2026 must meet specific eligibility criteria laid out by the GSEB. Applicants should be residents of Gujarat by birth or domicile. Academically, candidates must have passed or be appearing for the Class 12 (Science stream) examination in 2026 from a recognised board (GSEB, CBSE, CISCE, etc.). For engineering, the required subjects typically include Physics and Mathematics, while Pharmacy applicants should have studied Physics and Chemistry along with Biology or Mathematics.