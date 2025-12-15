Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Lean Patch, Says, 'I'm Not Out Of Form'

Suryakumar Yadav scored only 12 runs in the third T20I against South Africa, continuing his poor form in the international platform

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Lean Patch, Says, Im Not Out Of Form
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Lean Patch, Says, 'I'm Not Out Of Form' Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav admitted he hasn’t scored enough runs recently in T20Is

  • The India skipper insisted it’s not a form issue, but part of the game

  • India beat South Africa in 3rd T20I, Suryakumar Yadav scored 12 rus

Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday acknowledged the shortage of runs from him but India’s T20I skipper did not count it as lack of form, saying that runs will come sooner than later.

Suryakumar made an 11-ball 12 in India’s seven-wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I here before getting out to Lungi Ngidi.

It extended his run of low scores to 21 innings, with the exceptions being his 75 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 24, and an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan during September’s Asia Cup.

“I've been batting beautifully in the nets. When the runs have to come, they'll come. Not out of form, definitely out of runs,” said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.

The outing also reduced Suryakumar’s average in T20Is in 2025 to a paltry 14.20 with two matches against South Africa remaining.

But he was happy with the way India bounced back from the defeat in the second T20I.

“I think this sport teaches you a lot of things. How you come back into the series is more important. And we did the same thing, we wanted to go back to basics, do the same things we were doing in Cuttack, and the results were on our side.

Related Content
Related Content

“See, there was a lot of learning from the game we played in (New) Chandigarh. The bowlers sat together, we had a good team meeting as well,” he noted.

Player of the match Arshdeep Singh said he just followed his tried and tested basic methods to come back from an ordinary outing in New Chandigarh.

“…just sticking to the basics, and trusting my skill set. When you play at this level, there are some days when you won’t execute the things you want to do. It was one off day (last game), so it feels nice to do this (bowl well in this game).

“I just pitched the ball in the right areas and tried to get as much help from the wicket. There was some help in the wicket, the conditions were cold as well, so there was enough swing and seam,” he said.

The left-arm pacer dedicated the award to his 10-month-old niece, who was at the stadium with her parents.

“My niece is here, she's ten-months old, and I want to dedicate this award to her,” he said with a wide grin.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram lauded Indian bowlers for a fine show that crippled his side’s top-order.

“They (Indian pacers) got the ball in the right areas and before you know it we were 4-5 down. If we get similar conditions, we have to put pressure back.

“Credit to them. They didn't give us much to score off. I tried to take it deep. Whole time I thought if I got us to 140-150 it'd have been a closer game,” said Markram.

Markram admitted that Indian opener Abhishek Sharma’s 18-ball 35 took the match further away from South Africa.

“Credit to Abhi for coming off. We weren't in the right areas in the first 3-4 overs. But it was a positive to stretch the game by bowling good lengths later,” he said.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who took two wickets in the middle overs to slow down South Africa, said the skidding nature of the pitch helped his bowling.

“It was doing a bit for the seamers. Other than that, tough conditions. Never played in a ground that's this chill. I was trying to stick to my strength. The ball was skidding more than turning, that's what I tried to do it,” he said.

Chakravarthy said the bowlers and the team management had an open conversation after a mediocre outing in the second match at Mullanpur (New Chandigarh).

“We had a bowling meeting and some honest conversations. Credit to management and bowlers for a two-way conversation. Oh! I was not aware that I got past 50 T20I wickets, but it really feels good,” he added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: IND Outclass Proteas By Seven Wickets To Take 2-1 Series Lead

  2. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Aiden Markram’s Brilliant Catch Ends Abhishek Sharma’s Blitz - Video

  3. Hardik Pandya Reaches Unique T20I Landmark During India Vs South Africa 3rd Match

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup: Blue Colts Win By 90 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth

  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Ishan Kishan Helps Jharkhand Edge Madhya Pradesh By One Run

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  4. West Bengal Governor Denied Entry At Salt Lake Stadium Amid Messi Event Chaos

  5. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. South Africa Temple Collapse In Redcliffe Leaves Four Dead

  2. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  3. Six Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed In Terror Attack At UN Base In Sudan

  4. Two killed, Eight Injured In Shooting At Brown University Campus

  5. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win