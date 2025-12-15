BITSAT 2026 Session 1 Registration Begins Today: B.Tech Exam from April 15–17

BITSAT 2026 Session 1 registration has started; applications accepted till March 16.
Session 1 exam will be held in April, followed by a second session in May.
The entrance test will be conducted in computer-based mode for multiple UG programmes.
Candidates must apply online through the official BITS Pilani admissions portal.
BITS Pilani has begun the registration process for BITSAT 2026 Session 1, opening the gateway for admissions to its BTech, BPharm and integrated MSc programmes. Candidates need to fill out the online application form on the official admissions portal and complete the fee payment within the specified deadline. The entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions, with the first phase scheduled in April and the second in May, giving aspirants an extra chance to improve their scores. The test will be held in computer-based mode at designated centres across the country.
BITSAT 2026: Exam Pattern and Structure
BITSAT 2026 is conducted as a computer-based test spanning 3 hours with a comprehensive examination structure designed to assess candidates' knowledge across multiple subject areas. The examination comprises 130 questions distributed across four parts, totaling 390 marks, evaluating candidates' proficiency in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, Logical Reasoning, and Biology where applicable.
Part 1 focuses on Physics with 30 questions testing conceptual understanding and problem-solving abilities in mechanics, thermodynamics, electromagnetism, and modern physics topics. Part 2 covers Chemistry with 30 questions assessing knowledge in organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, and physical chemistry. Part 3 includes English Proficiency with 10 questions evaluating reading comprehension, grammar, and vocabulary, along with 20 Logical Reasoning questions testing analytical and critical thinking capabilities. Part 4 comprises Mathematics with 40 questions covering algebra, trigonometry, calculus, coordinate geometry, and advanced mathematical concepts essential for engineering programmes.
Registration, Sessions and Key Points
Candidates must register online through the official BITS Pilani admissions portal (admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in) to apply for BITSAT 2026. The registration window opened today, December 15, 2025, and remains active until March 16, 2026, providing candidates approximately three months to submit their applications. Session 1 examination is scheduled for April 15–17, 2026, with result announcements expected before Session 2 to allow candidates flexibility in deciding whether to attempt the second session.
BITSAT 2026 Session 2
Session 2 examination will be conducted May 24–26, 2026, for candidates who wish to improve their scores or those who could not appear in the first session. The application fee of Rs 3,500 must be paid during online registration through available payment gateways including debit card, credit card, net banking, and UPI options. Candidates should carefully complete the registration form with accurate personal, educational, and contact information, as corrections may be limited after submission.