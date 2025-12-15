BITSAT 2026 Session 1 Registration Begins Today: B.Tech Exam from April 15–17

BITS Pilani has begun the registration process for BITSAT 2026 Session 1, opening the gateway for admissions to its BTech, BPharm and integrated MSc programmes. Candidates need to fill out the online application form on the official admissions portal and complete the fee payment within the specified deadline. The entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions, with the first phase scheduled in April and the second in May, giving aspirants an extra chance to improve their scores. The test will be held in computer-based mode at designated centres across the country.