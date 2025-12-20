Maharashtra Municipal Polls Begin for 23 Councils

Polling began on Saturday for president and member posts in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, along with 143 vacant seats across Maharashtra.
Voting is being held from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, with counting for all phases scheduled on December 21 from 10 am.
The contest has turned multi-layered, with BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), NCP (Ajit Pawar) facing both the MVA and “friendly fights” within alliances.
According to a statement from the State Election Commission, voting for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those that cast ballots on December 2, will be counted on December 21.
Municipal presidents and members had been elected unopposed in many places.
The BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are among the ruling alliance partners running against one another in some areas.
