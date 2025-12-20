Maharashtra Municipal Polls Begin for 23 Councils

On Saturday morning, polls began for the presidential and member positions in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats throughout Maharashtra, as well as for 143 vacant member positions in these local bodies.



Voting will take place from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM.



According to a statement from the State Election Commission, voting for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those that cast ballots on December 2, will be counted on December 21.