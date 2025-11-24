Aaditya Thackeray Meets State Election Commission, Seeks Extension Of Two Weeks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray met Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) officials on Monday, to press for a two-week extension—specifically 21 days instead of the allotted seven—for filing objections and suggestions on the controversial draft voter rolls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Handing over a letter signed by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, Aaditya decried the "absolutely disgraceful and unpardonable chaos" in the rolls, released on November 20 after multiple delays from an initial November 7 deadline, accusing the process of deliberate manipulation to disenfranchise young voters and bolster ruling party strongholds.