HECI Bill: Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill Establishes Single Higher Education Regulator

Will UGC, AICTE, and NCTE Be Completely Abolished?

The single higher education regulator will functionally subsume the existing roles of UGC, AICTE, and NCTE under the new unified Commission structure. This represents a complete administrative reorganization rather than a simple merger, integrating processes and unified standards. All non-medical and non-law institutions will operate under one regulatory framework, eliminating multiple compliance requirements. Medical and law colleges remain outside, continuing under existing specialized regulatory frameworks.