Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

Solving None of the Real Problems

The real crisis in Indian higher education stems from causes entirely unrelated to regulatory multiplicity:

Chronic underfunding: India spends barely 3.1 per cent of GDP on education—half the long-standing 6 per cent benchmark. The consequences are visible everywhere: faculty shortages, dilapidated infrastructure, poor laboratories, and obsolete libraries. Institutions collapse from lack of resources, not from insufficient supervision.

Political capture of appointments: Vice-chancellors increasingly owe their posts to political loyalty rather than scholarship. Once leadership becomes a function of ideological affinity, institutional collapse is predictable.

Casualisation of academic labour: The replacement of regular positions with precarious contractual hiring has devastated the intellectual climate. Underpaid and insecure teachers cannot sustain serious research or long-term pedagogic commitments.

Erosion of research funding: Government funding stagnates even as regulatory burdens grow. Faculty are drowning in compliance paperwork instead of producing knowledge.

Attacks on academic freedom: Disciplinary actions, FIRs, sedition cases and administrative retaliation have silenced faculty and students. A climate of fear cannot coexist with real research or intellectual life.

Data suppression: Educational and employment data inconvenient to the government simply disappear—the National Sample Survey being the most notorious example. Evidence-based policymaking becomes impossible in an environment of statistical opacity.

Instead of solving these structural problems, the bill institutionalises political control, strips universities of autonomy, and leaves the financial precarity unaddressed. This is not reform; it is state-engineered deterioration.