Can A Public University Change The Fate Of One Of India’s Most Backward Districts?

Sarita is from Nuh district in Haryana, the most under-developed of the 22 districts in the state. In 2018, it sat at the bottom of the NITI Aayog’s list of most backward districts in the country. Nuh has a literacy rate of 56 per cent as against the state’s 75.5 per cent. It is a mere 80 km away from the national capital, Delhi, and about half that from the financial and tech hub of Gurugram, but to date has no rail connectivity. The 1,500-square-kilometer district with a Muslim-majority population is for the most part ignored, except for its reputation as a hotbed for cyber crime and communal tension.