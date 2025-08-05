Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval

Just hours after Mohammed Siraj masterminded India’s dramatic final-day turnaround, Google India honoured the pacer with a witty tribute to his now-iconic words

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs England 5th Test Mohammed Siraj Dhruv Jurel AP Photo
India's Mohammed Siraj and India's Dhruv Jurel celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. | Photo: X/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Siraj earlier said after winning T20 World Cup 2024: "I only believe in Jassi bhai"

  • Google India honoured tribute to Mohammed Siraj's iconic performance at Oval

  • Siraj revealed that he downloaded an image of the word Believe from Google

Mohammed Siraj’s stunning five-wicket haul that secured India a six-run win over England at The Oval on Monday not only leveled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2 — it sparked a cultural moment that even Google couldn’t resist celebrating.

Hours after Siraj led India’s dramatic comeback on the final day, Google India paid tribute to the fast bowler with a clever nod to his now-iconic words.

After India’s T20 World Cup win earlier this year, Siraj had said, “I only believe in Jassi bhai,” referring to Jasprit Bumrah. But after his Oval heroics, Google gave Siraj his due: tweeting an image of a search bar with the phrase “I only believe in S” — and “Siraj bhai” topping the autocomplete suggestions. “Congratulations Team India,” their post read.

Earlier, the search engine also had a tongue-in-cheek reference to Siraj’s preparation for the Oval Test. “There are Google Searches and then there’s this,” they tweeted, referring to Siraj’s revelation that he downloaded an image of the word “Believe” from Google and set it as his phone wallpaper before Day 5.

That belief translated into one of the most stirring comebacks in India’s Test history. With England needing just 35 runs and holding four wickets at the start of the final day, the hosts were favourites. But Siraj and Prasidh Krishna combined to script a sensational turnaround in under an hour.

Siraj struck twice in quick succession, removing Jamie Smith via a faint edge confirmed by UltraEdge, and then trapping Jamie Overton lbw with a darting inswinger. Krishna followed with a searing yorker to castle Josh Tongue. Siraj then returned to uproot Gus Atkinson’s off stump and seal the win.

Published At:
