IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List

India registered their narrowest win in Test cricket history after beating England by six runs in the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London on Monday, August 5, 2025. The win helped India to level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 series 2-2. The final day of the Test began with England needing just 35 runs to win, putting India in a precarious position. However, India managed to defend their total and secure a memorable victory.