IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List

India bowl England out for 367 after setting a 374-run target
Six-run win helps square Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2
Narrow win avenges the heartbreaking 22-run loss suffered at Lord's
India registered their narrowest win in Test cricket history after beating England by six runs in the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London on Monday, August 5, 2025. The win helped India to level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 series 2-2. The final day of the Test began with England needing just 35 runs to win, putting India in a precarious position. However, India managed to defend their total and secure a memorable victory.
Here's a look at India’s narrowest wins in Test cricket by run margin:
⦁ India beat England by 6 runs at The Oval in 2025
⦁ India beat Australia by 13 runs at Wankhede in 2004
⦁ India beat England by 28 runs at Eden Gardens in 1972
⦁ India beat Australia by 31 runs at Adelaide in 2018
⦁ India beat West Indies by 37 runs at Port of Spain in 2002
⦁ India beat West Indies by 49 runs at Kingston in 2006.
These results underscore the rarity and significance of close victories in Indian cricket history.
Mohammed Siraj Leads India to Thrilling Victory
Pacer Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role in India's success, picking three of the four wickets that fell on the final day. His performance turned the match decisively in India’s favour, particularly when England were on the verge of victory. His ability to deliver under high-pressure circumstances proved to be the cornerstone of India's triumph.
It was a redemption of sorts for India after suffering a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord’s. In that match, Siraj’s defensive shot off the back foot resulted in the ball rolling back towards the stumps and knocking the bail off its perch, contributing to India's loss.
The victory at The Oval provided a sense of closure and satisfaction for both Siraj and the team.