IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Surpasses Kapil Dev To Become Third-Highest Wicket-Taker In England

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: The milestone was reached on the final day of the thrilling fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with Siraj once again emerging as the driving force behind India’s bowling charge

India Vs England 5th Test: Sensational Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Harry Brook during the second day of the fifth Test Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Mohammed Siraj Surpasses Kapil Dev's Record

  • Third-highest Wicket-taker For India In England Soil

  • Mohammed Siraj Now Has 44 wickets In England

Mohammed Siraj added another proud chapter to his growing legacy on Monday morning at The Oval, as he went past the iconic Kapil Dev to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test matches on English soil.

The milestone came during the final day of the dramatic fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with Siraj once again proving to be the heartbeat of India’s bowling attack.

Known for his tenacity and tireless spells, the Hyderabad pacer has been one of India’s standout performers across this England tour. Having already earned plaudits for bowling in all five Tests with unwavering intensity, Siraj stepped up once again when it mattered most.

After dismissing Zak Crawley with a searing yorker on day three, he came out firing on the fourth day—removing Ollie Pope with a trademark nip-backer and then sending Jamie Smith back with a sharp edge to the keeper on the final day.

With these scalps, Siraj now has 44 wickets in England, overtaking Kapil Dev’s tally of 43. Only Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma—both tied at 51 wickets—are ahead of him on the all-time list for India.

Most Test Wickets for India in England:

  • Jasprit Bumrah – 51

  • Ishant Sharma – 51

  • Mohammed Siraj – 44

  • Kapil Dev – 43

  • Mohammed Shami – 42

