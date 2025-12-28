Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Riyad Mahrez Penalty Hands Fennecs Lead At Half-Time

Algeria's Ibrahim Maza, left, celebrates with Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah after scoring his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Sudan in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Hello and welcome to tonight's Group E fixture of the AFCON 2025 Tournament that sees Algeria national football team against Burkina Faso national football team for their second group stage outing for the 2025 AFCON. Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan will witness this clash. Catch the live scores and updates from the Africa Cup of Nations Group E Matchday 2 fixture at Stade Moulay Hassan on December 28, 2025, right here LIVE UPDATES 29 Dec 2025, 12:29:24 am IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: BFA Pressure Building Last few minutes has seen Burkina Faso increase the pressure on the ALG goal. Some crosses into the box and shots going over the bar, has kept Luca Zidane on his toes. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 63' 29 Dec 2025, 12:25:17 am IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: ALG Preparing Subs Algeria are preparing double change as skipper Riyad Mahrez makes way. The skipper's early penalty is the differential in this game so far. Zinéddine Belaïd replaces Riyad Mahrez. Rafik Belghali replaces Samir Chergui because of an injury. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 60' 29 Dec 2025, 12:18:41 am IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Ismaël Bennacer Commits Foul Ismaël Bennacer commits a foul as he brings down Traore. The AC Milan loanee is key midfielder for Algeria and will look to stop the BFA attackers in their way. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 52' 29 Dec 2025, 12:15:34 am IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: BFA Seek Early Goal Burkina Faso are playing with a high tempo as they search for an early goal against Algeria. Traore and co are still in this game despite Algeria domination. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 48' 29 Dec 2025, 12:09:52 am IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Second-half Gets Underway Second-half gets underway with Algeria leading from the early Mahrez penalty. 28 Dec 2025, 11:52:05 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Half-Time It remains 1-0 in favour of the Algerians through a 23rd penalty by their talisman Riyad Mahrez, who has been in a sensational form this AFCON edition. 28 Dec 2025, 11:44:22 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Five Mins Before HT Algerian defence is tested here by the Burkina Faso players and they come so close to equalising via Dango Ouattara who hits the post and the deflection again goes for a corner. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 42' 28 Dec 2025, 11:38:41 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: BFA Yet To Target Zidane BFA players are yet to test Luca Zidane in goal. The likes of Bertrand Traore have been kept quiet and it says a lot of Algerian defence. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 36' 28 Dec 2025, 11:34:42 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Zinedine Watches On His Son Zinedine is in the stands with his family as he watches on his son Luca, who is in Algerian goal. The French great appears on the big screen and fans give out a big roar. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 32' 28 Dec 2025, 11:32:14 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: BFA Look To Get Back In The Game BFA look to get back in the game immediately and will look to target Luca Zidane, son of the great Zinedine. The Granada keeper looks shaky in goal as his clearance hits one of the BFA player but the former collects it coolly. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 28' 28 Dec 2025, 11:24:52 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Algeria Lead! Riyad Mahrez sends the Burkina Faso keeper the wrong way as the Algerian skipper gives his side the early lead. Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso 23' 28 Dec 2025, 11:23:37 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Algeria Get A Penalty Man City full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri ventures in the Burkina Faso penalty area and is fouled by Ismahila Ouédraogo and the Ghanian ref immediately points to the spot. Burkina Faso players are not happy with the decision as they complaint but the ref is having none of it. Algeria 0-0 Burkina Faso 19' 28 Dec 2025, 11:17:49 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Algeria Suffer Early Blow It seems Algeria have suffered a major injury blow as Jaouen Hadjam goes down and is need of treatment. He cannot continue and is replaced by Baghdad Bounedjah. Algeria 0-0 Burkina Faso 14' 28 Dec 2025, 11:15:31 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Gustavo Sangaré Shown Yellow Card Booking so early on in the game. That's Gustavo Sangaré who gets booked for a foul. Algeria 0-0 Burkina Faso 11' 28 Dec 2025, 11:13:18 pm IST Algeria Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score: Playing XIs View this post on Instagram A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 (@caf_online)