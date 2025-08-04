IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 5 Report: Mohammed Siraj's Five-for Help India Pull Off Miracle Win To Level Series

On a grey London morning crackling with tension, India pulled off one of their greatest escapes in Test history, sealing a heart-stopping six-run victory over England on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval to square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2.
England resumed needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand, favourites to wrap up a 3-1 series win. But what followed was an extraordinary spell of seam bowling from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, whose incisive burst flipped the script and etched this young Indian team into folklore.
Siraj, India’s tireless workhorse throughout the series, struck a decisive double blow early. Jamie Smith was the first to go, poking tentatively outside off and edging behind to Dhruv Jurel — the catch confirmed by a clear UltraEdge spike.
Just moments later, Siraj trapped Jamie Overton in front with a sharp nip-backer. England reviewed in hope, but the ball-tracking upheld Kumar Dharmasena’s decision — umpire’s call on the stumps, and Overton was gone.
With the Oval crowd stunned, Prasidh Krishna unleashed a thunderbolt yorker at 141 kmph that left Josh Tongue flattened — both literally and figuratively. From 347 for 6, England had slumped to 354 for 9. Out came Chris Woakes, shoulder visibly dislocated, gritting through pain to join Gus Atkinson in pursuit of 20 more runs.
But India weren’t done. Siraj, who had been India’s heartbeat all series, delivered the final blow — a perfect yorker that beat Atkinson and clattered into the off stump. Siraj wheeled away in a “Siuu” celebration, and The Oval erupted as India clinched their narrowest-ever win by runs in Test history.
The win capped a remarkable comeback for a youthful Indian side, led by Shubman Gill in the absence of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom had retired from the longest format before the tour.
England had their moments — Joe Root and Harry Brook’s magnificent centuries on Day 4 brought them to the brink — but India’s discipline, sharp fielding, and unwavering fight proved decisive.
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy finishes 2-2 — a result that does full justice to five Tests of relentless intensity, twists, and unforgettable cricket.