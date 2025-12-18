Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Three Lions Suffer Another Batting Collapse As Aussies Inch Closer To Series Win

Ben Stokes' England could well be on the verge of losing the Ashes series if they don't react in time in the 3rd Test at the Adelaide Oval

Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Report
Ollie Pope leaves the field after another poor dismissal for England Photo: Opta
  Ben Stokes' England suffer yet another batting collapse in the Ashes

  The Three Lions have been reduced to 8 wickets at the end of day 2

  Check the day 2 report as it happened

England's hopes of an Ashes fightback are hanging by a thread after yet another batting collapse saw them end day two of the third Test 158 runs behind Australia.

After controversy on the first day in Adelaide, which saw Australia's Alex Carey add another 31 runs after being reprieved by a Snicko error, England had a review reinstated on the second morning.

Australia added 45 runs in 8.2 overs by the time England claimed their final two wickets, with the outstanding Jofra Archer finishing with figures of 5-53.

With the hosts all out for 371, England had an opportunity to gain a foothold in the match, but a spell of three wickets in just 15 balls left their hopes in tatters.

Pat Cummins' tremendous delivery was edged through to Carey by Zak Crawley (9) in the eighth over, then Nathan Lyon captured two in the 10th.

Back in the side after being overlooked for the second Test, Lyon benefited from a poor shot selection from Ollie Pope (3) and then cleaned up Ben Duckett for 29 with a beauty.

Cummins took the wicket of Joe Root (19) for the 12th time in Tests soon afterwards, and though Ben Stokes and Harry Brook then put on England's best partnership of the day, it was halted for 54 when Cameron Green had the latter caught behind.

There was then more Snicko controversy involving Jamie Smith (22), who survived a Cummins delivery when the technology ruled the ball came off his helmet, rather than his glove. But Smith was ruled to have edged another Cummins ball to Carey soon afterwards, despite question marks over whether he actually made contact with the ball.

Ben Stokes continued to plug away while the wickets fell around him, ending the day unbeaten on 45 from 151, with Archer (30 not out) alongside him by stumps after the wickets of Will Jacks (6) and Brydon Carse (0).

Data Debrief: Carey Heavily Involved Again

Following his controversial reprieve on day one, Carey had a major role to play again on day two, taking five catches behind.

He is just the third man to score a hundred and make five dismissals in the same Ashes Test, after Adam Gilchrist (Sydney, 2003) and Matt Prior (Sydney, 2011).

One of those helped Cummins capture Root's wicket for the 12th time in Tests, putting him ahead of Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc (11 each) for the most dismissals of the England batter.

The last and only time either side overcame a 2-0 deficit to win an Ashes series was Australia at home in 1936-37 (3-2), and England's task now appears even more difficult.

Published At:
Tags

